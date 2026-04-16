Perak Urges Reassessment of EV Investment Policies Amidst BYD Uncertainty

Perak's industry and investment committee chairman calls on the Federal Government to review restrictive conditions for EV manufacturers, citing concerns that they are jeopardizing foreign investment, particularly BYD's planned plant in Tanjung Malim.

Perak's industry and investment committee chairman, Loh Sze Yee, has called for a critical reevaluation of the Federal Government's conditions for foreign electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers seeking to establish production facilities in Malaysia. Loh expressed significant concerns that certain restrictive policies could erode the confidence of potential foreign investors, thereby tarnishing Malaysia's reputation as an investment destination.

These remarks come amidst speculation that Chinese EV giant BYD's planned investment in a completely knocked down (CKD) assembly plant in Tanjung Malim, Perak, might be facing considerable uncertainty. Loh emphasized the necessity of reassessing these stringent conditions, weighing them against the overarching benefits and long-term national interests. The core of the contention lies within the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry's (MITI) industrial protection policy. This policy mandates that locally assembled BYD vehicles must adhere to an 80:20 export-to-domestic sales ratio. Furthermore, an initial localization requirement of 40% necessitates sourcing components from local suppliers, a measure intended to bolster the domestic automotive industry. Loh articulated that the imposition of these stringent prerequisites has directly resulted in BYD reconsidering its commitment to establish the CKD assembly plant in Tanjung Malim, casting a significant shadow of doubt over the project's viability. Reports suggest that BYD is contemplating pulling out due to an inability to reach an agreement on revised terms. While Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has denied any specific issues with BYD, stating that new automotive investment conditions are applied universally and without discrimination to all high-volume assembly projects, Loh voiced his regret. He highlighted that the introduction of this new policy framework after BYD had already submitted its investment application in Perak has caused substantial disruption to existing plans and has undermined the trust of stakeholders. He warned that such abrupt policy shifts raise serious questions about the consistency and credibility of Malaysia's regulatory environment. Loh underscored the significant and tangible negative impact this development has had on the project, stating that it not only weakens investor confidence but also carries the potential for long-term detrimental implications for Malaysia's overall business landscape. The Perak state government remains committed to pursuing constructive engagement and mediation within the remaining timeframe to resolve these issues. Loh urged the relevant authorities to provide a clear, transparent, and convincing explanation for these policy changes to uphold policy stability and preserve Malaysia's credibility as an investment hub. The state government unequivocally reiterates its firm stance that any manufacturing presence of BYD in Malaysia must remain within Perak, aligning with existing agreements and development commitments, while fully respecting the state's developmental autonomy. Loh recalled that BYD representatives had conducted site visits across Malaysia early last year, with four other states vying for the significant investment. Following a thorough evaluation process, BYD had identified a strategic location near the KL-Kepong High-Tech Park in Tanjung Malim as their preferred site, underscoring the state's preparedness and appeal for such a high-profile project. The recent shuttering of a George Town eatery for 14 days due to health violations, while a separate issue, underscores the importance of regulatory adherence and public health standards across various sectors of the Malaysian economy





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Electric Vehicles Foreign Investment Policy Review BYD Malaysia Investment

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