Perak Reports Surge in Online Scams, with Losses Exceeding RM124.9 Million

Perak faced 4,848 online scam cases last year, with losses exceeding RM124.9 million. Victims ranged from students to retirees, with senior citizens being the most vulnerable. The state is intensifying enforcement and awareness efforts to combat telecommunication fraud, investment scams, and AI-driven fraud.

Perak recorded a staggering 4,848 online scam cases in the previous year, with financial losses surpassing RM124.9 million. According to State Communications, Multimedia, and NGO Committee Chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi, victims came from all walks of life, including students, civil servants, retirees, and private sector employees.

The gender distribution among victims was nearly equal, though senior citizens remained the most vulnerable demographic. Notably, there has been a rising trend in scams targeting students, a concern highlighted during the Perak State Assembly session at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan in Ipoh. The most prevalent scams involved telecommunication fraud, such as fake calls and phishing attempts, followed by non-existent investment schemes, e-commerce fraud, romance scams, and increasingly sophisticated AI-driven fraud.

These insights were shared in response to a query from Wong May Ing (PH-Pantai Remis), who sought details on victim demographics, total financial losses, and the most common scam types. Mohd Azlan emphasized that Perak is collaborating closely with law enforcement and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to combat these crimes. MCMC provides critical technical support, including social media content takedowns, website blocking, and digital forensic analysis to expedite investigations and dismantle scam syndicates.

Beyond enforcement, Perak has ramped up public awareness initiatives, particularly through the Internet Safety Campaign launched in 2025. Last year, the program reached 906 schools across the state, educating both primary and secondary students about online safety. Additional strategies include faster transaction blocking, enhanced inter-agency cooperation, and expanded public awareness campaigns to curb the rising tide of cybercrime. Authorities remain committed to safeguarding citizens from digital threats through a combination of proactive measures and community engagement





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