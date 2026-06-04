Perak police investigate viral video of cat placed in sack at Teluk Intan restaurant

A one‑minute video showing a cat forced into a sack at a restaurant in Taman Melor sparked public outrage, prompting police to open a cruelty investigation under the Animal Welfare Act.

Police in Perak have launched a formal inquiry after a short video showing a cat being forced into a sack at a dining establishment spread widely on social media.

The clip, lasting just over a minute, was filmed inside a restaurant located in the Taman Melor neighbourhood of Teluk Intan and quickly attracted the attention of net users who condemned the apparent mistreatment of the animal. In response to the public outcry, Hilir Peranakan police chief Chua Kok Lian confirmed that officers began a preliminary investigation to establish the identity of the individual captured in the footage, the exact venue where the incident occurred and any other relevant circumstances.

The police also received a formal complaint from the owner of the eatery, who reported that the person handling the cat was an employee of the restaurant. According to the chief, the case is being pursued under Section twenty nine of the Animal Welfare Act two thousand fifteen, which deals with offences involving cruelty to animals.

Authorities indicated that they would cooperate closely with the state veterinary services department and other relevant agencies to gather forensic evidence, interview witnesses and determine whether the act constitutes a violation of existing animal protection statutes. The investigation will consider whether the cat was subjected to unnecessary pain, stress or confinement, factors that the law explicitly prohibits.

Chua emphasised that the community has a responsibility to remain vigilant about the treatment of animals and to report any suspected abuse without delay. He urged citizens to contact law enforcement or the relevant animal welfare bodies if they witness incidents similar to those shown in the viral video. Police have reiterated that all forms of animal cruelty are taken seriously and that perpetrators will face appropriate legal consequences.

The statement from the police headquarters also highlighted the broader campaign to raise public awareness about animal rights, noting that education and swift reporting are essential components in preventing future cases of mistreatment. As the investigation proceeds, the restaurant staff member identified in the video may face charges that could include fines, imprisonment or a ban from working in establishments that handle animals.

The case serves as a reminder that digital platforms can amplify instances of wrongdoing, prompting swift action from authorities and reinforcing the message that society will not tolerate cruelty toward defenseless creatures





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Animal Cruelty Perak Police Investigation Viral Video Animal Welfare Act Teluk Intan

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