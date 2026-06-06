Perak Police End Search After Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin Found Alive in Tapah Village

State police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin announced the successful rescue of 49‑year‑old hiker Jaslinda Saludin, who disappeared on Gunung Batu Putih and was located conscious in Kampung Lubuk Geharu thanks to an Orang Asli villager and coordinated community assistance.

The state police chief of Perak confirmed that the operation to locate missing hiker Jaslinda Saludin concluded successfully on Friday, after a coordinated effort involving a wide range of community partners and law‑enforcement agencies.

The 49‑year‑old outdoors enthusiast, who had vanished on May 24 while trekking the slopes of Gunung Batu Putih, was found alive and conscious in the remote village of Kampung Lubuk Geharu, Pos Musoh, in the Tapah district. The crucial tip came from an Orang Asli resident named Nazri Eng, who discovered Jaslinda and provided immediate care at his home while awaiting police verification.

The Tapah police station was alerted through the national emergency hotline MERS 999 at approximately 4.55 pm on Saturday, 6 June, prompting a rapid deployment of officers and medical personnel to the scene. Commissioner Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin praised the collaborative spirit that made the rescue possible, noting that the Perak police received invaluable support from municipal authorities, non‑governmental organisations, volunteer groups, and members of the indigenous Orang Asli community.

He highlighted that the swift sharing of information and the readiness of local residents to assist were decisive factors in locating Jaslinda before the weather conditions could deteriorate further. After initial stabilization at Nazri's residence, the hiker was transferred to a medical facility for a thorough examination, confirming that she had escaped serious injury despite spending several days in an isolated area.

With Jaslinda's safe recovery confirmed, the police officially terminated the search and rescue mission that had been underway for more than two weeks. The chief reiterated that the operation's success underscores the importance of community‑police cooperation and the need for continued vigilance in wilderness safety. He also called on hikers and outdoor enthusiasts to adopt proper preparation measures, such as informing loved ones of travel routes and carrying adequate communication devices, to reduce the likelihood of similar incidents.

The Perak police remain committed to maintaining public safety in the region and will continue to work closely with local stakeholders to ensure that emergency response mechanisms are robust and responsive.





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Jaslinda Saludin Perak Police Search And Rescue Orang Asli Gunung Batu Putih

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