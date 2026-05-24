Perak PKR Hopes Anwar Ibrahim Will Defend Tambun Seat in GE16

Perak PKR chairman Hairul Amir Sabri says Anwar’s presence in the constituency would bolster Pakatan Harapan’s position in Perak and help the coalition win more seats in the next general election.

Perak PKR is hoping Anwar Ibrahim will defend his Tambun parliamentary seat in the next general election, saying his presence is key to strengthening the party’s campaign in the state.

State PKR chairman Hairul Amir Sabri said Anwar’s presence in the constituency would bolster Pakatan Harapan’s position in Perak and help the coalition win more parliamentary and state seats in GE16, according to Berita Harian. Anwar won Tambun in GE15 with a majority of 3,736 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional’s Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Barisan Nasional’s Aminuddin Hanafiah and GTA’s Abdul Rahim Tahir in a four-cornered fight





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Anwar Ibrahim Perak PKR GE16 Pakatan Harapan Tambun Seat Hairul Amir Sabri

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