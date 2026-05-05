Perak People's Prosperity Market Offers Relief to Residents

The Perak People's Prosperity Market, launched by the state government, provides affordable essential goods to residents impacted by the global economic situation, with prices at least 5% lower than local markets. The initiative, backed by a RM3.7 million allocation for 2026, aims to mitigate the impact of the global energy crisis and rising living costs.

PARIT BUNTAR: The Perak People's Prosperity Market , launched by the state government at the Kerian District Administrative Complex Building here yesterday, is providing assistance to people affected by the challenging global economic conditions.

Residents interviewed expressed that the introduction of the market benefits the entire community by enabling savings during a time of global economic disruption. Fatimah Don, 60, stated that the prices of goods at the People's Prosperity Market are significantly lower, allowing her to save money. She emphasized the market's positive impact on the community, suggesting that similar programs be held more frequently as they genuinely help people, particularly in terms of cost savings and easy access to essential items.

She noted a clear difference in prices, which significantly eases the burden on the people, and expressed hope that such initiatives will continue in the future. Malek Shamauddin, 38, echoed this sentiment, stating that the prices offered at the market are much cheaper compared to those at supermarkets or other markets he usually visits.

He described the market as an excellent initiative by the state government to help alleviate the burden on the people, especially considering the rising cost of living. He indicated his willingness to visit again if similar sales events were held closer to his area, adding that this was his first experience with such a market and he found it very beneficial for the community. Megat Ahmad Kamal Abd.

Rashid, 53, also praised the market as a very good initiative to help the people because the goods are sold at reasonable prices. He observed that the prices offered at the market were indeed cheaper and worth the value. He suggested expanding such programs as they provide significant benefits to the community. He also expressed excitement about the new location of the market and the developments that would take place there, hoping that such efforts would continue in the future.

The Perak People's Prosperity Market, launched by Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad yesterday, is a subsidy umbrella initiative to help people obtain essential goods at lower prices due to the global energy crisis. The initiative involves the sale of dry and wet goods at prices at least five percent lower than local market prices and is implemented under Phase 1 of the Perak State West Asia Crisis Impact Mitigation Steps for the period April to June 2026.

For 2026, the state government has allocated RM3.7 million for the implementation of the Perak People's Prosperity Market throughout the state through an integrated approach involving various forms of subsidized sales. This market is not just about providing cheaper goods; it's about fostering a sense of community support and resilience in the face of economic hardship. The initiative aims to ensure that essential items remain accessible to all segments of society, regardless of their income level.

The success of the market hinges on the continued collaboration between the state government, local suppliers, and community stakeholders. By working together, they can create a sustainable model for providing affordable goods and supporting the well-being of the people of Perak. The market also serves as a platform for local entrepreneurs and farmers to showcase their products and connect with consumers directly, fostering economic growth at the grassroots level.

The state government is committed to monitoring the impact of the market and making adjustments as needed to ensure its effectiveness. This includes gathering feedback from consumers and suppliers, analyzing sales data, and exploring opportunities to expand the range of products offered. The long-term vision is to establish a network of People's Prosperity Markets throughout Perak, providing a consistent source of affordable goods and contributing to a more equitable and prosperous society.

The initiative is a testament to the state government's dedication to prioritizing the needs of its citizens and building a resilient economy that benefits all. The market is designed to be a welcoming and inclusive space for all members of the community, fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose. The atmosphere is vibrant and friendly, with vendors eager to assist customers and provide information about their products.

The market is also a hub for social interaction, where people can come together to connect with their neighbors and build relationships. The Perak People's Prosperity Market is more than just a place to buy groceries; it's a symbol of hope and resilience in a challenging economic climate





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Perak People's Prosperity Market Affordable Goods Subsidies Cost Of Living Economic Relief State Government RM3.7 Million Essential Goods Market Prices

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