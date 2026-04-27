Perak Government Vows Zero Tolerance for Bullying at MRSM

The Perak state government has strongly condemned bullying following an incident at a MARA Junior Science College, promising strict action against those responsible. Investigations are underway, and officials emphasize the importance of a safe learning environment for all students.

The Perak state government has firmly declared its zero-tolerance stance towards bullying, particularly following a recent incident at a MARA Junior Science College ( MRSM ) within the state.

The incident involved allegations of students deliberately cutting and damaging the clothing of a fellow student, sparking immediate concern and prompting a swift response from state officials. Datuk Khairudin Abu Hanipah, Chairman of the Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee, emphasized that any individual found responsible for such actions will be subject to appropriate disciplinary measures. He underscored the importance of preventing bullying and gangsterism from taking root among young people, stating that accountability is paramount.

Khairudin believes that a guilty verdict necessitates punishment aligned with established school regulations and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education. This commitment to upholding a safe and respectful learning environment reflects the state government’s dedication to the well-being of its students. The incident has already garnered attention from Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) Chairman Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who confirmed that the students suspected of involvement have been identified.

The institution’s management has proactively submitted a comprehensive report, and investigations are currently being expedited to ascertain the full extent of the situation and gather all necessary evidence. This swift action demonstrates MARA’s commitment to addressing the issue promptly and effectively. The collaborative effort between the state government, the Education Department, and MARA signifies a unified approach to tackling bullying and ensuring the safety and security of students in Perak.

The focus remains on a thorough investigation and the implementation of appropriate consequences for those found to have engaged in harmful behavior. The state government’s message is clear: bullying will not be tolerated, and those who perpetrate it will be held accountable. Beyond the immediate response to this specific case, the state government’s stance signals a broader commitment to fostering a positive and supportive school climate throughout Perak.

This includes promoting awareness about the harmful effects of bullying, implementing preventative measures, and providing resources for students who may be experiencing or witnessing bullying. The involvement of the Perak State Education Department director, Zulkafli Mohamed Mokhtar, in the education programme alongside Khairudin Abu Hanipah highlights the importance of a coordinated effort to address this issue. The programme itself likely included discussions on student welfare, disciplinary procedures, and strategies for creating a more inclusive and respectful school environment.

The state government’s proactive approach aims to create a learning atmosphere where all students feel safe, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential. Furthermore, a promotional element was included in the initial report, offering a RM10 bonus for new sign-ups using a specific code, demonstrating a separate commercial activity alongside the serious matter of student safety. This highlights the diverse content sometimes present in news reporting





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