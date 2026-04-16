Perak Caps Forest Plantation Development at 32,375 Hectares for Enhanced Sustainability

The Perak state government has formally restricted its Forest Plantation Development Zone to 32,375 hectares, representing approximately 3% of the state's Permanent Reserved Forest. This decision, made to prioritize environmental oversight and sustainable forest management, significantly reduces the initially approved allocation of up to 100,000 hectares. The phased implementation allows for meticulous planning and continuous monitoring of ecological impacts, balancing economic development with conservation efforts.

The Perak state government has officially established a cap on the implementation of its Forest Plantation Development Zone, setting the limit at 32,375 hectares. This figure represents a modest 3% of the state's Permanent Reserved Forest (PRF) and is a considerable reduction from the earlier approved allocation of up to 100,000 hectares.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad explained that while the larger allocation had received endorsement during the 68th National Land Council meeting in 2012, the state subsequently opted for a more conservative approach. This strategic decision aims to ensure more robust environmental oversight and foster sustainable forest management practices across the designated areas. The development of these forest plantations is being undertaken in a phased manner, with approvals not being granted all at once. This approach is deliberately designed to facilitate more structured planning and enable closer monitoring of any potential environmental impacts. Saarani articulated this policy during a reply to Azman Noh, the representative for BN-Pengkalan Baharu, at the Perak State Assembly sitting on Thursday, April 16th. Azman Noh had posed a question regarding the state government's intentions to expand forest plantation areas within the PRF in Perak. Saarani further elaborated on the current status of forest plantation development in the state. As of December 31st of the previous year, a total of 31,566 hectares had been officially approved for such development, leaving a mere 809 hectares still awaiting approval. Of the area that has received approval, 8,810 hectares are currently undergoing development. Within this developed acreage, 8,184 hectares have already been planted, while an additional 626 hectares are in the process of being planted. The remaining 22,756 hectares of approved land have not yet been developed. The Mentri Besar emphasized that any future considerations for opening new forest plantation areas within the PRF are strictly bound by the established Zone of Environmental Protection and Management (ZPLH) limits. At present, he confirmed, there are no plans to initiate the opening or expansion of any new development zones in Perak. The Perak Forestry Department has consistently underscored the benefits of the phased development approach, highlighting its capacity to effectively balance economic objectives with the imperative of environmental conservation. This carefully managed strategy is intended to guarantee that the state's precious forest resources are handled with responsibility and care, all while actively supporting the growth and sustainability of plantation development. The commitment to this approach demonstrates a clear understanding of the long-term implications of land use and resource management, prioritizing ecological integrity alongside economic progress. This measured strategy allows for adaptive management, ensuring that lessons learned from early phases can inform and improve subsequent stages of development, thereby minimizing unforeseen negative consequences. The state's commitment to transparency and responsible governance is evident in the detailed reporting on approved and developed areas, providing a clear picture of the progress and adherence to environmental guidelines. This meticulous attention to detail is crucial in maintaining public trust and ensuring the long-term viability of forest resources for future generations





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Perak Forest Plantation Sustainable Forest Management Environmental Oversight Permanent Reserved Forest Land Council

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