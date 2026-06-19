Perak Approves RM700,000 for Road, Drainage and Bridge Upgrades in Selama District

The Perak state government allocates RM500,000 to improve road shoulders and drainage at Sungai Bayor Morning Market and RM200,000 to replace a deteriorating bridge in Kampung Tanjung Lengkong, boosting safety and tourism.

The state government of Perak has approved a RM700,000 allocation from the Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS) to carry out two key infrastructure projects in the district of Selama.

During the opening ceremony of the "Forever in the Heart 3.0" carnival and the Temasya Sukong Market Festival at Sungai Bayor Morning Market, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad announced that RM500,000 of the funding will be used to upgrade the road shoulders and drainage system around the bustling Sungai Bayor Morning Market. The market, which has become a major tourist attraction and a vital economic hub for the local community, attracts hundreds of vendors from Perak, Kedah and Penang and draws thousands of visitors each week.

By improving the pavement edges and clearing the existing drainage channels, the authorities aim to enhance safety for pedestrians, reduce the risk of flooding during the rainy season, and provide a more comfortable environment for both shoppers and traders. In addition to the market improvements, the Chief Minister revealed a further RM200,000 will be earmarked for the replacement of an ageing bridge in Kampung Tanjung Lengkong, a village within the Ulu Selama sub‑district.

The deteriorating structure has long posed a hazard to residents who rely on the bridge for daily commuting, school travel and the transport of goods. The new bridge will be built to modern standards, featuring reinforced concrete and better load‑bearing capacity, thereby ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for the village and surrounding farming communities. The project underscores the state's commitment to safeguarding rural infrastructure and supporting the livelihood of remote populations.

The Sungai Bayor Morning Market recently earned a place in the Malaysia Book of Records as the longest morning market in the country, stretching an impressive 2.32 kilometres along the riverbank. Its recognition has boosted the market's profile as a cultural and commercial landmark, contributing significantly to Selama's tourism revenue and the broader regional economy.

Chief Minister Saarani emphasized that the continued investment in road, drainage and bridge works reflects the government's long‑term strategy to elevate rural tourism, improve the quality of life for locals, and stimulate sustainable economic growth in the district. He pledged that further infrastructure upgrades and basic service enhancements will remain a priority, positioning Selama as a model for balanced development that combines heritage preservation with modern conveniences





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