Pep Guardiola Announces Departure from Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola announced his departure from the club at the end of the current season, after a decade of success. He will continue to work for the City Football Group as a global ambassador.

Pep Guardiola , the manager of Manchester City , announced his departure from the club at the end of the current season. Guardiola has led City to an impressive 20 trophies in his decade-long tenure, including six Premier League titles and the club's first Champions League victory.

His final match in charge will be against Aston Villa on Sunday. He will continue to work for the City Football Group as a global ambassador. Guardiola expressed his gratitude for his time at Manchester City, stating that he knows it is time for him to move on. He emphasized the deep connection he has with the club and its fans, and acknowledged that nothing is eternal.

The news of Guardiola's departure was first reported on Monday, following City's loss to Arsenal in the Premier League title race. Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who previously worked with Guardiola at City, is widely expected to take over as the new manager at the Etihad Stadium





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pep Guardiola Manchester City Premier League Champions League Enzo Maresca

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal clinches Premier League title after City draws 1-1 with BournemouthArsenal fans celebrated their team's Premier League trophy victory outside the Emirates Stadium, London, as Manchester City's chances of claiming the title were dealt a blow by a late 1-1 draw with Bournemouth. After a thrilling season, Arsenal have ended their long wait for the title, while Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City is set to come to an end as the legendary manager announced his departure after 10 years. Bournemouth ensure a slot in the UEFA Europa League for the upcoming season, ending the regular season with a possible sixth-place finish.

Read more »

Vietnam student fights for his life after suicide attempt following alleged bullying at schoolMay 22 (Reuters) - Pep ⁠Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the ⁠end of the season after a decade ‌in charge, the club announced on Friday, bringing an end to one of the most successful eras in English ​soccer and one of the ⁠most influential managerial reigns ⁠of all time.

Read more »

Ringgit ends three-day rally against US dollar amid geopolitical concernsMay 22 (Reuters) - Pep ⁠Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the ⁠end of the season after a decade ‌in charge, the club announced on Friday, bringing an end to one of the most successful eras in English ​soccer and one of the ⁠most influential managerial reigns ⁠of all time.

Read more »

Soccer-Guardiola to end decade-long Man City reign at end of seasonPROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, May 22 (Reuters) - Space-themed exchange-traded funds are blasting ⁠off, with asset managers rushing to issue new products ahead of the much-anticipated IPO by industry giant SpaceX and investors jumping aboard the space bandwagon.

Read more »