Penang Zakat Institution Denies Links to Alleged Fund Misappropriation

The Penang State Religious Council’s Zakat institution has strongly refuted claims linking it to the alleged misappropriation of Zakat funds, stating the allegations are baseless and misleading. The institution emphasizes its strict governance and transparent financial management practices.

GEORGE TOWN – The Penang State Religious Council ’s Zakat institution has vehemently refuted allegations connecting it to the purported misappropriation of Zakat funds, labeling the claims as entirely without foundation and deliberately misleading.

Mohamad Kairi Ghazalli, the chief executive officer of the institution, stated that the allegations are being taken with the utmost seriousness and that the institution will not tolerate any assertions or dissemination of information that could potentially damage public trust in its operations. He emphatically clarified that the individuals or entities implicated in the case have no affiliation whatsoever with the state’s Zakat institution, holding no positions as representatives, agents, strategic partners, or officially authorized appointees.

The institution’s statement underscores its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and accountability in its financial management. Any attempt to link the institution to the individuals involved is considered baseless, deceptive, and a direct threat to the public’s confidence in the Zakat system. Mohamad Kairi highlighted that the institution operates a direct collection system and has never engaged any agents or intermediaries for Zakat collection purposes.

Instead, it exclusively utilizes legitimate and officially recognized collection representatives, adhering strictly to established policies and procedures. This direct approach is designed to ensure that all funds reach their intended recipients efficiently and without the risk of diversion. The institution’s commitment to a robust and controlled collection process is a cornerstone of its efforts to maintain public trust and ensure the effective distribution of Zakat funds to those in need.

Further detailing the rigorous processes in place, Mohamad Kairi explained that the institution maintains a comprehensive policy governing the appointment of collection representatives. A key requirement is that any entity seeking to act as a collection representative must be based and operating within Penang and be duly registered with the appropriate regulatory authorities.

Each application undergoes a meticulous screening and evaluation process at the management level, followed by presentation to the board of directors and subsequent submission to the Penang Islamic Religious Council for final approval. This multi-layered approval process ensures that only qualified and trustworthy entities are authorized to collect Zakat funds.

The appointment period for these representatives is limited to two years, during which they are obligated to submit regular performance reports and are subject to ongoing monitoring, including comprehensive internal audits. The institution reserves the right to review, renew, or terminate the appointment of any collection representative based on their performance and adherence to established compliance standards.

This continuous monitoring and evaluation system is designed to proactively identify and address any potential issues, safeguarding the integrity of the Zakat collection process. Mohamad Kairi further emphasized that the management of Zakat funds within the state is governed by a stringent framework of internal controls, periodic reviews, and layered audit mechanisms. These measures are implemented to guarantee that all funds are managed with complete transparency, unwavering integrity, and full compliance with Syariah principles.

The institution’s dedication to these principles reflects its commitment to fulfilling its religious and social obligations responsibly and ethically. The Zakat institution’s proactive response to these allegations demonstrates its unwavering commitment to maintaining public trust and ensuring the continued effectiveness of the Zakat system in Penang. The institution is committed to cooperating fully with any investigations and will take all necessary steps to protect its reputation and the interests of the community it serves.

The institution’s leadership believes that a strong and transparent Zakat system is essential for supporting the vulnerable and promoting social justice within the state





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Zakat Penang Religious Council Misappropriation Funds

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