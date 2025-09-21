Penang to Showcase Investment Opportunities and Culture at World Expo 2025 in Osaka

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow leads a Penang delegation to Osaka, Japan, to host Penang Week at the Malaysia Pavilion for World Expo 2025, highlighting investment opportunities, culture, and its global reputation. The event aims to attract investment and boost the state's global profile.

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is spearheading a crucial state delegation's visit to Osaka , Japan , with the primary objective of organizing Penang Week at the Malaysia Pavilion during the upcoming World Expo 2025 . This significant event will serve as a dedicated platform to showcase Penang 's myriad investment opportunities, its rich and vibrant cultural heritage, and its well-established global reputation as a dynamic and forward-thinking destination for both business and leisure.

The World Expo 2025 presents an unparalleled strategic opportunity to effectively present and promote the state's considerable economic strengths and its thriving innovation-driven industries to a diverse and highly influential international audience. This initiative aligns perfectly with Penang's ongoing commitment to attract foreign direct investment and to solidify its position as a leading economic force within the region. The delegation's activities are meticulously planned to maximize impact and ensure meaningful engagement with key stakeholders. \Penang's participation in the World Expo 2025 will prominently feature and highlight its significant competitive advantages across several critical sectors, including the electrical and electronics industry, the semiconductor manufacturing sector, the rapidly growing field of green technology and sustainable solutions, and the burgeoning medical technology sector. These core industries are instrumental in driving economic growth and creating high-value employment opportunities within the state. Furthermore, Penang's presentation will also underscore the remarkable progress it has made in key areas such as sustainable urban growth and development, the meticulous preservation of its invaluable historical and cultural heritage sites, and the continuous expansion of its thriving tourism sector. These efforts are designed not only to attract investment but also to enhance the overall quality of life for Penang's residents and to promote a sustainable and inclusive development model. The focus on these aspects demonstrates Penang's commitment to creating a future that is both economically prosperous and environmentally responsible. The state's initiatives reflect a holistic approach to development that balances economic growth with social and environmental considerations. \Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow's schedule includes participation in a series of high-level business forums, strategic investment networking sessions, and essential government-to-government dialogues with prominent Japanese stakeholders and potential investors. These carefully curated interactions are designed to foster strong relationships and to facilitate fruitful collaborations between Penang and Japan. Chow has expressed strong optimism that Penang's active participation in the World Expo 2025 will significantly elevate the state's global visibility and ultimately deliver lasting and tangible benefits for all its residents. This strategic initiative is perfectly aligned with Penang's long-term vision of proactively attracting high-quality foreign direct investments, encouraging and fostering mutually beneficial international collaborations, and further strengthening its global brand as a preferred and highly competitive hub for business, cutting-edge innovation, sustainable tourism, and the celebration of its unique and diverse cultural heritage. This focused approach is intended to create a virtuous cycle of economic growth, cultural enrichment, and improved quality of life for all. Penang's strategic planning and dedicated efforts underscore its commitment to building a sustainable and prosperous future





