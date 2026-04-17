Penang to Host Major Forum on Crime Prevention and Integrity

The Penang Crime Consciousness and Public Safety Society (CCPSS) is organizing a significant forum on April 23rd in George Town, focusing on crime prevention, integrity, unity, public safety awareness, and community resilience. The event will feature a keynote address by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and a panel of distinguished public service veterans.

A significant forum dedicated to crime prevention and fostering a culture of integrity within the community is set to take place in George Town on April 23. Organized by the Penang Crime Consciousness and Public Safety Society (CCPSS), the event aims to tackle pressing issues related to public safety and ethical conduct.

The forum, themed Empowering Integrity and Crime Consciousness Towards Public Safety, will be held at the grand ballroom of the St Giles Hotel. Its esteemed lineup of speakers and participants underscores the importance placed on this initiative. The event is scheduled to run from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and will feature a keynote address by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay. His presence highlights the national significance of the discussions that will unfold.

Beyond the central theme, the forum will delve into several critical sub-topics. These include the crucial role of unity in maintaining public safety, raising awareness among citizens about potential security threats, and the vital process of strengthening community resilience to effectively address and overcome emerging security challenges. The panel discussion, a cornerstone of the event, will feature five distinguished individuals who collectively bring over three decades of invaluable experience in public service. Among them are Datuk Zainudin Ahmad, chairman of the CCPSS and former deputy director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Investigation Department; Datuk Saadon Mokhtar, former director of the Penang Fire and Rescue Department; Tuan Ruslan Tuan Mat, former director of the Penang Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC); and Dr. Kang Tong Hum, former Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of National Unity. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive expertise promise to offer profound insights and practical strategies.

The response to the forum has been overwhelmingly positive, with 1,000 individuals already registered to attend. Organizers anticipate an additional 500 registrations in the days leading up to the event, indicating a strong public appetite for engaging with these vital issues. A dedicated question-and-answer session will provide a valuable platform for attendees to voice their questions, share their perspectives, and contribute to the ongoing dialogue on enhancing public safety and integrity. The press conference announcing the forum was attended by several key figures, including Tuan Ruslan, Zainudin, CCPSS Chief Executive Strategic Advisor Seah Kok Heng, CCPSS Honorary President Datuk Annie Chin, and CCPSS Treasurer Dr. Tan Yen Wooi, further emphasizing the collaborative effort behind this important initiative.

This forum represents a proactive step towards building safer and more conscientious communities through informed engagement and shared responsibility





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Crime Prevention Integrity Public Safety Community Resilience Penang Forum

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