Penang to deploy body-worn cameras, CCTVs to monitor littering offences

From July 1, enforcement officers in Penang will be equipped with body-worn cameras and CCTVs to monitor littering offenses. The use of these surveillance tools aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and public confidence in enforcement actions.

Starting July 1, the enforcement of littering offenses in George Town , Penang , will be enhanced by the deployment of body-worn cameras and CCTVs. Individuals who are caught throwing cigarettes or food wrappers on the streets could face community service orders or fines worth up to RM2,000.

The Penang local government aims to improve transparency, accountability, and public confidence through these measures. Additionally, the state executive council approved the implementation of the Community Service Order under the Street, Drainage, and Building Act 2025





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Penang George Town Street Cleaning Drainage Littering Community Service Enforcement Actions Transparency Accountability

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