Penang teacher wins RM1mil in SSP draw, continues saving habit

A secondary school teacher from Butterworth, Penang has received an early Teachers Day gift after winning RM1mil in the 123rd Bank Simpanan Nasional Sijil Simpanan Premium (SSP) draw. M. Munisuaran, 56, a history teacher, started saving with BSN in 1990 as a university student, a habit he continues today.

IPOH: A secondary school teacher from Butterworth , Penang has received an early Teachers Day gift after winning RM1mil in the 123rd Bank Simpanan Nasional Sijil Simpanan Premium ( SSP ) draw.

M. Munisuaran, 56, a history teacher, started saving with BSN in 1990 as a university student, a habit he continues today. He never withdrew the money for over 30 years because he believes it is a worthwhile savings plan. Munisuaran also said his four children, aged between 29 and 22, also have a culture of saving and all have SSP accounts. Anwar directs ministries to engage traders, youths at KL markets. Keep pushing for labour reforms to safeguard teachers' rights, says NUTP





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Bank Simpanan Nasional SSP Savings Teacher Butterworth Penang Teachers Day Anwar KL Markets Traders Youths Labour Reforms NUTP

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