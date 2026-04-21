Penang State Government to Revisit Work From Home Policy for Civil Servants

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announces that the State Executive Council will discuss the potential implementation of a Work From Home policy for state civil servants in an upcoming meeting.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has announced that the state government is set to revisit the potential implementation of a Work From Home (WFH) policy for state civil servants . This deliberation is scheduled to take place during the State Executive Council (MMK) meeting tomorrow. The Chief Minister emphasized that no concrete decisions have been reached yet, as last week's session did not include a discussion on this specific agenda.

Consequently, any definitive rulings, including the anticipated number of personnel involved or the scope of the policy, will only be finalized once the official meeting concludes and the council reaches a consensus. Speaking after the launch of the BE Associate program by the Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) in George Town, Chow noted that the state government is carefully assessing the necessity of such a shift. Previously, at the beginning of the month, the Penang administration had opted against adopting a WFH policy, citing a lack of urgent need at that time. However, the Chief Minister clarified that the state remains flexible and open to reconsidering appropriate work methods depending on the evolving requirements of the administration and the prevailing global situation. This willingness to adapt shows that the state government is committed to ensuring that service delivery remains seamless while keeping employee well-being in mind. This development follows the move by the Federal Government, which initiated a WFH policy for approximately 200,000 civil servants in the Klang Valley starting April 15. The federal measure was introduced as part of broader efforts to navigate the current global energy crisis, with a primary focus on individuals residing more than 8 kilometers from their workplaces. Notably, essential services such as the health and security sectors remain excluded from this arrangement to prevent any disruption to critical public operations. As Penang contemplates its own version of this policy, officials are expected to balance the needs of the workforce with the continuity of administrative functions. Chow reiterated that all viewpoints from relevant stakeholders will be considered to ensure that any future implementation does not compromise the efficiency of the state government machinery. The public and stakeholders are advised to wait for an official announcement following the conclusion of the state cabinet meeting tomorrow, which will provide clarity on whether Penang will follow suit with the federal approach or adopt a localized strategy tailored to its unique administrative landscape





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Penang Work From Home Chow Kon Yeow Civil Servants Government Policy

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