Penang's Wesak Day Celebration Draws Large Crowds and Memorable Experiences

The Penang Wesak Day celebration, organised by the Malaysian Buddhist Association (MBA), featured a vibrant float procession with devotees following on foot, carrying lit lotus lamps. The event also included a trio of inflatable Buddha figures, a ribbon dance troupe, and contemporary Buddhist music, adding a light-hearted touch. The celebration was held at the Penang Lee Sih Chong Soo (Lee Kongsi) building in Jalan Burma, George Town, and attracted large crowds and visitors from various parts of the world.

Large crowds line the street as the 4.5m-tall main float from MBA proceeds along Jalan Burma. (Below) Devotees following the procession on foot while carrying lit lotus lamps.

Visitors and devotees were enthralled by the vibrance of the colourful float procession at Penang’s Wesak Day celebration. It began at 6pm from the Penang Lee Sih Chong Soo (Lee Kongsi) in Jalan Burma and proceeded along Jalan Kelawai, Lorong Burma, Lebuh­raya Peel, Jalan Macalister, Jalan Perak, Jalan Anson and Lorong Madras before returning to its starting point.

Due to the ongoing reconstruction of the Malaysian Buddhist Association’s (MBA) headquarters, this year’s celebration was held at Lee Kongsi just next door. For Neal Bouwman, 36, from Lochem in the Netherlands, witnessing the procession was a memorable introduction to the festival. The former data scientist said he was captivated by the colourful floats and warm interactions with locals. Ukrainian couple Alina R. and Oleksandr R., both 29 and based in Berlin, described the procession as a soothing experience.

Sun Huifang, 47, from China, said her 25-member group travelled from cities including Shanghai, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Ningbo and Hangzhou to take part in the celebrations here. The Penang Wesak Day celebration, organised by MBA, featured 23 floats by 22 Buddhist and charitable organisations. Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow approved RM120,000 for MBA’s Wesak Day celebration on May 21 after receiving the application on May 15.

Penang Wesak Day organising committee chairman Datuk Dr Loh Hock Hun urged people to cultivate mindfulness amid the constant flow of information. Also present at the Penang Wesak Day celebration were MBA president Venerable Datuk Seri Seck Jit Heng, organising committee deputy chairman Datuk Seri Choot Ewe Seng and Tanjong MP Lim Hui Ying





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Wesak Day Penang Buddhist Association Float Procession Devotees Visitors Colourful Floats Warm Interactions Soothing Experience Cultivate Mindfulness Digital Age Inner Selves Right Views Compassion Wisdom Good Intentions Aid Obstacle Charity Organising Committee Deputy Chairman Tanjong MP Chief Minister Approved RM120 000 Receiving Application Year Of The Horse Carousel-Style Displays Musical Performances Inflatable Buddha Figures Ribbon Dance Troupe Contemporary Buddhist Music

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