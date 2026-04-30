Penang Road Renamed to Honor Engineering Pioneer Tan Sri Prof. Dr. Chin Fung Kee

An 800-meter road in The Light City, Penang, has been renamed Persiaran Chin Fung Kee to commemorate the significant contributions of the late Tan Sri Prof. Dr. Chin Fung Kee to the development of Penang and Malaysia’s engineering field.

GEORGE TOWN: A significant 800-meter stretch of road within The Light City development in Penang has been officially renamed from Persiaran Pantai Sinaran to Persiaran Chin Fung Kee .

This renaming serves as a profound tribute to the late Tan Sri Prof. Dr. Chin Fung Kee, a highly esteemed engineer whose contributions have left an indelible mark on Penang and the nation. The decision to bestow this honor was approved by the Penang State Executive Council on February 25th.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, during the renaming ceremony held at the Penang Waterfront Convention Centre (PWCC), emphasized that this gesture represents the highest form of appreciation for the late Chin Fung Kee’s extraordinary contributions to the development of Penang and the advancement of academic pursuits nationwide. He highlighted the lasting impact of Fung Kee’s work, stating that it is deeply etched in the history of both Penang and Malaysia.

Kon Yeow expressed hope that the renaming of the road will serve as a perpetual reminder of the legacy of a figure who brought immense pride to Penang and Malaysia on the global stage. Tan Sri Prof. Dr. Chin Fung Kee’s journey began with his early education at Bukit Mertajam High School, followed by studies at Raffles College in Singapore.

He then pursued and successfully obtained both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering from Queen’s University Belfast in the United Kingdom. His career was marked by groundbreaking achievements and a dedication to innovation. Notably, he served as the fourth president of the Institution of Engineers Malaysia from 1966 to 1968, a testament to his leadership and expertise within the engineering community.

His contributions extended far beyond his presidential role; he played a pivotal role in the development of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Malaya in 1957, laying the foundation for generations of Malaysian engineers. Perhaps his most enduring legacy is the introduction of the ‘Chin Method,’ a pioneering engineering technique that proved instrumental in the successful completion of several landmark projects.

These included the iconic Komtar complex and the first Penang Bridge, structures that continue to define the Penang skyline and facilitate connectivity. The ‘Chin Method’ became a standard in Malaysian civil engineering, demonstrating his practical and innovative approach to problem-solving. Throughout his distinguished career, Chin Fung Kee received numerous accolades and recognitions, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to the field of engineering and his dedication to national development.

These honors included honorary Doctor of Science degrees from Queen’s University Belfast, the University of Singapore, and the University of Glasgow, signifying the international recognition of his scholarly achievements. He was also the recipient of the National Science Award from the Malaysian National Council for Scientific Research and Development, a prestigious award bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of science and technology in Malaysia.

The renaming of Persiaran Pantai Sinaran to Persiaran Chin Fung Kee is not merely a symbolic gesture; it is a tangible expression of gratitude for a life dedicated to engineering excellence, academic leadership, and national service. It ensures that his name and contributions will continue to inspire future generations of engineers and scientists to strive for innovation and excellence in their respective fields.

The ceremony itself was a well-attended event, reflecting the widespread respect and admiration for the late Tan Sri Prof. Dr. Chin Fung Kee within the Penang community and beyond. The road renaming is expected to become a landmark, reminding all who travel it of the remarkable achievements of this distinguished Malaysian engineer





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