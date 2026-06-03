Penang Police Dismantle Three International Scam Syndicates, Arrest 32 in Coordinated Raids

Penang police busted three international scam syndicates in Bukit Mertajam, arresting 32 individuals and seizing equipment worth RM123,000 in raids targeting love scams, cryptocurrency fraud, and phone scams impersonating Japanese police.

Penang police have successfully dismantled three international scam syndicate s operating out of Bukit Mertajam, arresting 32 individuals in a series of coordinated raids on June 1.

The operation, led by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of the Penang Regional Police Headquarters, targeted call centers that were defrauding victims across multiple countries. Penang Police Chief Datuk Azizee Ismail announced the breakthroughs in a statement on Tuesday night, detailing the seizures of equipment valued at an estimated RM123,000. The raids underscore the growing sophistication of transnational scam networks that exploit digital platforms and psychological manipulation to extract money from unsuspecting victims.

Police have warned the public to remain vigilant against unsolicited calls and online promises that appear too good to be true. The first raid took place at a premises in Taman Pinggiran Bukit Minyak, where authorities dismantled a love scam syndicate believed to have been active since January. The syndicate specifically targeted victims from Malaysia, China, and Taiwan, using fabricated romantic relationships to gain trust and then soliciting money.

In that raid, police arrested 10 foreigners: eight men and one woman from China, along with a Taiwanese man, all aged between 24 and 41. The seizure included 16 computers, 23 mobile phones, and four WiFi routers worth approximately RM78,000. Investigators also recovered scam scripts that detailed carefully crafted narratives to manipulate victims. Love scams have become a prevalent form of cyber fraud, preying on emotional vulnerability, and this bust is a significant blow to such operations in the region.

The second raid targeted a cryptocurrency exchange scam syndicate that defrauded victims from Taiwan. Police apprehended 15 individuals: six men and one woman from Taiwan, two men and two women from Vietnam, and four local Malaysian men, all aged between 20 and 49. During the raid, authorities confiscated 28 computers, 21 mobile phones, and a WiFi router, totaling an estimated value of RM25,000. The syndicate had been operating since around April, using fake cryptocurrency trading platforms to lure investors.

Cryptocurrency scams have surged globally as digital assets gain popularity, and this case highlights the need for stricter regulatory oversight and public education about the risks of unverified investment schemes. The third raid successfully crippled a phone scam syndicate whose members posed as Japanese police officers to deceive victims from Japan and Taiwan. Seven foreigners were detained: five Japanese men and two Taiwanese men aged between 20 and 47.

Police seized various items including mobile phones, laptops, iPads, Osaka Police uniforms, fake authority cards and police badges, as well as satellite communication equipment, all worth an estimated RM20,000. The use of official-looking uniforms and badges demonstrates the audacity of these criminals, who exploited the trust people place in law enforcement. Cases like these erode public confidence and cause substantial financial harm.

All suspects are being investigated under Sections 420 and 120B of the Penal Code, which deal with cheating and criminal conspiracy. They will be brought to court for remand applications to facilitate further investigations. The Bernama report emphasizes the ongoing efforts by Malaysian authorities to combat international scam syndicates, which have increasingly used Malaysia as a base due to its strategic location and infrastructure.

Police urge anyone with information about such activities to come forward, as community cooperation is vital in disrupting these networks. The successful operations in Bukit Mertajam represent a model for inter-agency collaboration and intelligence-driven policing. As scams evolve, law enforcement must adapt rapidly, leveraging technology and cross-border partnerships to protect citizens. The public is advised to verify the authenticity of any unsolicited communication and to report suspicious incidents immediately.

With the festive season approaching, scammers often intensify their efforts, making vigilance even more critical. These arrests send a strong message that Malaysia is not a safe haven for cybercriminals and that concerted action will continue to dismantle their operations. The seized equipment will be analyzed for further evidence, potentially leading to additional arrests and linkages to other syndicates.

The police chief commended the CCID team for their swift and effective work, noting that such operations require meticulous planning and execution. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as the case progresses





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