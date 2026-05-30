Penang Police Ban Firecrackers, Drones at Wesak Day Procession; Over 15,000 Expected

Penang police have prohibited firecrackers, fireworks, and unauthorized drones during the Wesak Day celebration on May 31, warning of prosecution under the Explosives Act. Over 15,000 participants are expected for the procession featuring 23 decorated floats, with road closures from 6pm.

The Penang police have announced a strict prohibition on the use of firecrackers and fireworks during the upcoming Wesak Day celebration and procession, scheduled for May 31, 2026.

State police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail confirmed that individuals caught violating this ban can face prosecution under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. The warning comes as over 15,000 Buddhists and visitors are expected to converge on George Town for the annual event, which is one of the most significant religious observances in Malaysia. Azizee urged attendees to prioritize safety by avoiding flashy jewelry that might attract criminals and by maintaining decorum to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

The police emphasized that the celebration should remain focused on spiritual reflection rather than disruptive activities. Preparations for the event have been underway for two weeks, according to Penang Wesak Day organizing committee chairman Datuk Dr Loh Hock Hun, who noted that the lighting ceremony will take place the night before the procession.

In addition to the firecracker ban, the use of drones during the Wesak Day celebration is strictly forbidden unless prior approval has been obtained from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). This measure aims to prevent potential accidents and ensure the safety of the large crowds. The police also advised the public to plan their journeys well in advance and to consider using alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Road closures will be implemented in stages starting from 6 pm on May 31 until the procession concludes around midnight. Motorists are reminded not to park along the procession route to avoid obstructing traffic, and they must comply with instructions from officers on duty to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles. Public transportation is strongly recommended to help ease the flow of traffic.

The highlight of the celebration will be a procession featuring 23 elaborately decorated floats, each reflecting the theme of this year's event: Bridging Through Digital, Cultivating Wisdom Together. The procession will commence on Jalan Burmah and follow a designated route through several major roads, including Jalan Pangkor, Jalan Kelawai, Jalan Perak, Lebuhraya Peel, Jalan Macalister, and Jalan Anson, before returning to Jalan Burmah.

The floats are expected to depict scenes from the life of Buddha and Buddhist teachings, blending traditional artistry with modern digital elements. This year's theme underscores the importance of using technology to spread wisdom and foster unity among diverse communities. The Wesak Day celebration in Penang is a major cultural and religious event that draws participants from across the country and abroad, contributing to the state's vibrant multicultural heritage.

Penang Wesak Day has a long history of promoting harmony and spiritual growth. The organizing committee has worked closely with local authorities to ensure that all safety measures are in place, including crowd control and emergency response plans. The police presence will be heightened along the procession route to maintain order and assist attendees. Azizee expressed confidence that the event will proceed smoothly with the cooperation of the public.

He reminded everyone that the essence of Wesak Day lies in compassion, generosity, and mindfulness, urging participants to embrace these values throughout the celebration. With comprehensive preparations and clear guidelines, the 2026 Wesak Day procession is poised to be a memorable and meaningful occasion for all involved





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Wesak Day Penang Firecrackers Ban Drone Ban Procession

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