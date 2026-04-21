Penang MACC Detains Enforcement Officer Over RM11,000 Bribery Scandal

A Penang enforcement officer has been arrested by the MACC for allegedly accepting RM11,000 in bribes to protect foreign workers from legal action between late 2024 and early 2025.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) in Penang has officially apprehended a government enforcement officer on serious allegations of corruption, specifically involving the solicitation and acceptance of illicit payments. The suspect, a man in his thirties, was taken into custody at approximately 4:00 PM on Tuesday, April 21, after he arrived at the Penang MACC headquarters to provide a statement regarding the ongoing probe.

According to credible sources within the commission, the investigation suggests that the suspect engaged in corrupt activities over a period spanning from November 2024 to April 2025. The core of the accusation involves the officer allegedly accepting bribes totaling approximately RM11,000. These funds were reportedly received in exchange for providing unauthorized protection to foreign workers, effectively shielding them from potential legal repercussions or enforcement actions that they would otherwise face under existing labor and immigration laws. The investigation revealed that these payments were not isolated incidents but rather a systematic arrangement, with the suspect receiving funds on a monthly basis across seven distinct occasions. The transactions were conveniently processed through digital money transfers directly into the suspect's personal Touch ‘n Go electronic wallet account, which investigators believe was a method intended to evade traditional banking scrutiny. Penang MACC deputy director of operations, Mustafa Kamal Ahmad, confirmed the arrest when reached for comment, affirming that the case is currently being processed under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. This legal provision addresses the offence of accepting gratification by an agent, reflecting the gravity with which the commission views the breach of public trust by enforcement personnel. The authorities are now conducting a deeper forensic audit of the suspect's financial records to determine if there were other involved parties or if additional incidents of graft took place outside of the currently identified timeframe. The arrest serves as a stern reminder of the ongoing national commitment to eradicate systemic corruption within government agencies. By shielding illegal labor practices, the officer not only undermined the rule of law but also disrupted the regulatory framework designed to ensure fair employment standards for both domestic and foreign workers. This case also highlights the evolving nature of bribery, as suspects increasingly turn to digital payment platforms in a misguided attempt to mask their illicit financial trails. As the legal proceedings unfold, the MACC has indicated that it remains steadfast in its mandate to investigate all public servants, regardless of rank, who compromise their integrity for personal gain. The public is encouraged to continue reporting suspicious activities to the commission to assist in maintaining transparency and accountability in the civil service sector. Further updates regarding the court proceedings and the final charges against the officer are expected to be released as the investigative file is completed and submitted to the Attorney General Chambers for potential prosecution





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