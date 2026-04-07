Penang Launches Forest Island: A Sea-Based Tourism Experience

Penang introduces Forest Island, a new tourism product offering unique experiences at sea. The attraction features a range of activities, including a sea jacuzzi, water sports, and the world's first permanent open-sea pickleball court, all designed to attract more visitors to the state.

Penang unveils a novel tourism venture set amidst the ocean, presenting visitors with a unique array of experiences on Forest Island . The new attraction, situated on an aquaculture farm near Pulau Jerejak, offers a diverse range of activities designed to captivate tourists. State exco for tourism and creative economy Wong Hon Wai emphasized the significance of this innovative project, stating its potential to significantly boost visitor numbers to the state.

The attraction is meant to complement the rich heritage streets, iconic culinary offerings and cultural landmarks that are a staple in Penang. The man-made Forest Island stands as an example of how a coastal state with limited land space can embrace innovative tourism products. The project has already secured an ASIA Records title for its innovative pickleball court, which is the world's first permanent open-sea pickleball court. The attraction underscores Penang's dedication to continuously improving its offerings to appeal to a wider audience. \Forest Island provides a multifaceted experience. Guests can explore scenic boat trails that offer views of the island's coastline, participate in fish feeding at the aquaculture farm, and enjoy water sports activities. The option to play pickleball on the sea adds a unique element to the experience. Sustainability is a key focus, with Wong highlighting the importance of eco-friendly tourism practices. Forest Island's development demonstrates a commitment to responsibly developing tourism while preserving natural resources. The aim is to create experiences that not only delight visitors but also positively impact the local community. The project obtained an official license last month from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, assuring visitors of safety, confidence, and professional management. The license confirms that the attraction meets national tourism standards. \Forest Island's genesis lies in a desire to offer a novel and memorable experience. Founder Alvin Poh described the project as something distinct, an experience designed to leave a lasting impression on visitors. The design aims to make people want to return and also share their experiences with others. Each tour package offers a four-hour adventure. The package encompasses a boat ride that provides views of the First and Second Penang Bridges, a sea jacuzzi for the adventurous, a 360-degree viewing deck, opportunities for water sports, pickleball, karaoke, and a seafood dinner. The wide range of activities reflects the desire to provide a full and comprehensive entertainment package, making the new attraction a complete vacation experience. The new venture is a strong example of Penang's continuous development as a top tourist destination, with innovation and sustainability at the core of its initiatives. The combination of water-based activities and innovative facilities contributes to the state's attractiveness





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Penang Forest Island Tourism Sea Activities Pickleball

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