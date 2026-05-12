Penang Government Invites Non-Profit Landowners to Apply for Nominal Land Tax Rates

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow urges owners of schools, cemeteries, and houses of worship to submit appeals for tax reductions to ensure land titles reflect actual non-profit usage.

The state administration of Penang , led by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow , has recently emphasized the importance of equitable land tax ation for organizations that provide essential social services to the public.

In a recent official announcement, the Chief Minister urged landowners who maintain properties for non-profit purposes to take proactive steps in applying for nominal land tax rates. These nominal rates are specifically designed for entities that do not generate profit and instead focus on community welfare, such as mosques, non-Islamic houses of worship, educational facilities, and cemeteries.

By utilizing these special rates, the state intends to support the sustainability of these vital institutions, ensuring they can continue to serve the community without being hampered by excessive financial obligations that could otherwise divert funds away from their primary missions. A significant challenge identified by the state government is the misalignment between official land titles and the actual utility of the land.

Under the current administrative framework, land tax rates are determined based on the data recorded within the land title, which includes the land use category, specific express conditions, and the type of ownership registered. The Chief Minister pointed out a recurring issue where mosques, non-Islamic houses of worship, and schools are registered under the names of private individuals or various associations.

Consequently, the land titles fail to reflect that the land is actually being used for non-profit activities. Because the automated system relies on these titles, many of these properties are erroneously charged the standard land tax rate instead of the nominal rate they are entitled to under the Penang State Land Rules. This administrative gap has led to several organizations paying higher taxes than necessary simply because their legal paperwork has not been updated to reflect their current social function.

To rectify this situation, the Penang government is calling upon all affected landowners to formally notify the Land Administrator regarding the true nature of their land usage. The process involves submitting a detailed appeal and providing necessary documentation to prove that the property is used for non-profit purposes. Once the Land Administrator verifies that the land use is in alignment with the eligible categories, the authorities will consider the application for a transition to the nominal land tax rate.

This initiative ensures that only legitimate non-profit entities benefit from the tax break while maintaining the integrity of the state land registry. Landowners are encouraged to be diligent in their submissions to ensure they are not missing out on these financial benefits provided by the state. This matter came to light during a session in the state assembly where Teh Lai Heng, representing PH-Komtar, raised an oral question.

The representative sought clarification on why certain properties, specifically non-Islamic houses of worship, were still being billed at standard rates despite previous government announcements regarding nominal tax benefits. Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow used this opportunity to clarify the administrative hurdles and provide a clear path forward for these organizations. This dialogue underscores the state government's commitment to transparency and its willingness to adjust administrative processes to better serve the community's needs.

Beyond the immediate financial relief, this move is expected to strengthen the social fabric of Penang. By easing the tax burden on cemeteries, schools, and religious centers, the government is effectively investing in the spiritual and educational infrastructure of the region. These institutions often operate on tight budgets and rely heavily on donations from the public.

A reduction in land tax allows these organizations to allocate more resources toward the upkeep of their facilities and the expansion of their services to the marginalized segments of society. It reflects a holistic approach to governance where financial regulations are tailored to support the common good and foster a more inclusive environment for all residents of the state regardless of their background





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