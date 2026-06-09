Penang Government Engages DoE on Jelutong Landfill Rehabilitation and Karpal Singh Drive Reclamation Project

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow confirms ongoing discussions with the Department of Environment to understand EIA considerations for the proposed Jelutong landfill rehabilitation and Karpal Singh Drive reclamation, stressing a decision-making process guided by verified information and proper procedures amid NGO scrutiny.

The Penang state government has engaged in discussions with the Department of Environment (DoE) regarding the proposed Jelutong landfill rehabilitation and Karpal Singh Drive reclamation project.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow confirmed that these meetings are part of an ongoing, methodical process to thoroughly understand the environmental impact assessment (EIA) requirements before any final decisions are reached. Speaking to reporters after his keynote address at the Penang Career Discovery Day x Penang HR Forward Forum 2026, Chow emphasized that the state's decision-making must be grounded in verified information and proper procedures.

He acknowledged the impatience of some non-governmental organisations and the allegations they have levelled against the state government, but stressed that accurate data and due process are non-negotiable prerequisites. The Chief Minister highlighted the significant implications of the project, particularly financial ones, underscoring the necessity for a cautious and comprehensive approach. Chow's remarks follow concerns raised by the NGO Protect Karpal.

The organisation has questioned whether the developer involved in the Jelutong Landfill Joint Development Agreement (JDA) is receiving "exceptional accommodations.

" Protect Karpal specifically pointed to repeated extensions of time (EOT), revisions to payment structures, and the scale of the proposed coastal reclamation. Their scrutiny extends to the justification for financial restructuring and continued extensions, especially given a history of EIA rejections and delays in starting the project. The Chief Minister noted that the state executive council member responsible for the environment met with the DoE and will present the details of that discussion to the full state exco.

The government's stated commitment to procedure and verified information aims to address public and NGO skepticism. By positioning the dialogue with the federal DoE as a routine and necessary step in a prolonged process, the state leadership is seeking to manage expectations and counter narratives of secrecy or undue favouritism towards the developer. This narrative frames the project not as something being rushed, but as one requiring careful navigation of environmental regulations and inter-agency coordination.

The repeated references to financial implications serve to remind the public of the high stakes involved, framing caution as a fiscally responsible stance. The upcoming presentation to the state exco is the next procedural milestone, after which the public and watchdogs will likely seek further clarity on how the DoE's considerations will be integrated into the state's final decision on the controversial reclamation and rehabilitation scheme





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Penang Jelutong Landfill Karpal Singh Drive Reclamation Environmental Impact Assessment Department Of Environment Chow Kon Yeow NGO Concerns State Government

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