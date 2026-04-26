Penang FC and Sabah FC Draw 0-0 in Super League Clash

A Super League match between Penang FC and Sabah FC at City Stadium ended in a goalless draw, despite both teams seeking a victory. Key players were absent for both sides, and a controversial VAR decision added to the drama.

GEORGE TOWN – Penang FC’s ambition to bounce back from their defeat against Sabah FC in the recent Challenge Cup final was thwarted as they played to a goalless draw against the same opponent in a Super League match at City Stadium this afternoon.

The home team took to the field without several key players, including leading scorer Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adib Raop, Shamie Iszuan, and captain Stefano Brundo, which visibly impacted their performance, particularly during the first half. The visitors, also resting some of their main players such as goalkeeper Damien Chien, Gabriel Peres, and Dean Pelekanos, did not mount a particularly aggressive attack on the home side’s goal.

Consequently, the first half saw few dangerous attempts from either team, with the play largely confined to the midfield. The second half saw a noticeable shift in strategy from the Penang FC squad, nicknamed the Harimau Kumbang (Striped Tigers), as they adopted a more aggressive approach in an attempt to break the deadlock.

However, the resilient Sabah FC defense, led by captain Dominic Tan, effectively thwarted their efforts to score. A golden opportunity for Penang FC arose in the 74th minute when substitute Douglas Coutinho claimed he was fouled inside the penalty box by Sabah FC defender Dane Ingham.

However, the referee, Muhammad Munir Mohd. Izam, overturned the penalty decision after reviewing the incident through the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. The review determined that the contact did not warrant a penalty kick. Sabah FC then faced a setback as they were reduced to ten men when substitute Jafri Chew received a red card for a foul on Omid Musawi during injury time.

Despite having a numerical advantage, Penang FC failed to capitalize on the opportunity to score, and the 0-0 scoreline remained until the final whistle. The match highlighted the defensive strengths of both teams, with neither side able to find a breakthrough despite periods of sustained pressure. The absence of key players clearly affected Penang FC’s attacking prowess, while Sabah FC’s disciplined defense proved difficult to penetrate.

The draw leaves both teams seeking to improve their positions in the Super League standings. The game was a tactical battle, with both managers prioritizing defensive solidity, resulting in a frustratingly scoreless encounter for the fans in attendance. The VAR decision proved to be a pivotal moment, denying Penang FC a potential lead, while the late red card added further drama to the match. Ultimately, a point each was a fair reflection of a closely contested and largely uneventful game.

The lack of clinical finishing from both sides prevented either team from securing a victory, leaving them to regroup and prepare for their upcoming fixtures. The draw underscores the competitive nature of the Super League and the importance of squad depth in navigating a demanding season





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