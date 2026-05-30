Penang DAP Factional Strife Sparks Speculation on Chief Minister Succession

Political analyst Dr Oh Ei Sun says internal divisions within Penang DAP could lead to a change in chief minister, with at least three factions emerging. The future of incumbent Chow Kon Yeow is uncertain as rivals align.

Political infighting within the Penang chapter of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) is intensifying, with analysts predicting that the internal power struggle could eventually lead to a change in the state's chief minister.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, principal adviser at the Pacific Research Centre of Malaysia, said the party's internal dynamics have shifted significantly following last year's DAP party election, resulting in the emergence of at least three distinct factions within the Penang chapter. These factions are aligned with Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, national DAP advisor Lim Guan Eng, and Penang DAP chairman Steven Sim.

The factional split has fueled growing speculation over Chow's political future, as the camp aligned with Lim, a former chief minister, is reportedly eager to see Chow replaced. However, Oh questioned whether DAP currently has a clear successor capable of outperforming Chow in administering the state. Chow, who has led Penang since 2018 after Lim moved to federal politics, is often seen as a moderate and technocratic leader, contrasting with Lim's more combative style.

Despite recurring rumors about his position, DAP has not indicated any formal leadership transition. The internal divisions have been exacerbated by policy disagreements between Chow and Lim over development projects such as the Batu Kawan Industrial Park 2 (BKIP2) and state quit rent tariff revisions. Critics note that Lim has sometimes acted like an opposition leader in the state assembly by publicly challenging Chow's decisions.

The ongoing factionalism raises questions about the stability of the state government and the future direction of Penang's development. Beyond internal party dynamics, the opposition landscape in Penang is also evolving. Oh noted that while traditional opposition parties like Gerakan and MCA continue to struggle for relevance in the state, the newly formed Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), led by former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, could present a more credible challenge to Pakatan Harapan's dominance.

Oh observed that Gerakan and MCA remain burdened by historical and political baggage, making it difficult for them to regain ground in Penang. In contrast, Bersama, which was founded in Penang, has the potential to win several seats. The party's appeal stems largely from Rafizi's continued popularity among urban and reformist-minded voters, a demographic that holds significant influence in Penang's political landscape. Oh believes that Bersama could erode DAP and Pakatan Harapan's support more effectively than Gerakan or MCA.

As the next state election approaches, the combination of internal DAP factionalism and the emergence of a new opposition force could reshape Penang's political landscape. The three-way split within DAP may weaken the party's cohesion, while Bersama's appeal to reformist voters could siphon away support from both DAP and other Pakatan Harapan components. The outcome will depend on whether DAP can resolve its internal conflicts and present a united front, and whether Bersama can translate Rafizi's popularity into electoral success.

The situation remains fluid, with political observers closely watching for any signs of a leadership change in the chief minister's post or shifts in voter loyalty





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Penang DAP Chow Kon Yeow Lim Guan Eng Steven Sim Bersama

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