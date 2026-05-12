PENANG CONSIDERING INTERNATIONAL-LEVEL MUSIC FESTIVALS TO ATTRACT TOURISTS

GEORGE TOWN- Penang is open to hosting international-level music festivals if the budget, location and sponsors permit, says state Tourism and Creative Economy committee chairman Wong Hon Wai. He mentioned that their first festival in 2024, where he held a music festival before the Penang Bridge International Marathon, was attended mostly by the marathon participants. The state government views music festivals as a tourism product that could attract domestic and international visitors, and they would consider organizing more festivals in the future based on the suitability of the location, financial capacity and organizers' commitment.

PENANG IS OPEN TO HOSTING INTERNATIONAL-LEVEL MUSIC FESTIVALS WITH THE SUITABILITY OF LOCATION, BUDGET, AND SPONSORS, SAYS STATE TOURISM AND CREATIVE ECONOMY COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN WONG HON WAI.

WONG SAID PENANG VIEWED MUSIC FESTIVALS AS A TOURSISM PRODUCT THAT COULD ATTRACT DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL VISITORS. HE MENTIONED THEIR FIRST FESTIVAL IN 2024, WHERE HE HELD A MUSIC FESTIVAL BEFORE THE PENANG BRIDGE INTERNATIONAL MARATHON, WHICH WAS HELD IN BATU KOWAN. HE SAID THE FESTIVAL WAS HELD BEFORE THE MARATHON AND WAS MOSTLY ATTENDED BY THE PARTICIPANTS





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wong Hon Wai Penang Tourism Rain Rave 2026 Water Music Festival Penang Bridge International Marathon State Tourism International-Level Music Festivals Festival Suitability Financial Capacity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Penang Durian Growers Tackle Fake Produce with QR Code TrackingDurian growers in George Town, Penang have launched a QR code tracking system to authenticate durians as authentic Penang produce, preventing them from being mislabeled as produce from other states or countries.

Read more »

Penang State Legislative Assembly Speech, New Bills, Motions AheadThis news item highlights the upcoming First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 15th Penang State Legislative Assembly, with 81 oral questions, 783 written questions, two Bills, and three motions set to be tabled.

Read more »

Penang tightens entry-point health security despite low hantavirus risk in MalaysiaGEORGE TOWN, May 11 — Penang has strengthened health security at its international entry points at both the port and international airport to prevent the spread of hantavirus...

Read more »

Penang open to hosting music rave festivals with right venues, budget, sponsors, says excoGEORGE TOWN, May 12 — The Penang state government is ready to host a music rave festival in the state with appropriate locations, budget and sponsors, said state exco Wong Hon...

Read more »