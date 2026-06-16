Penang Closes 177 Food Outlets, Issues 1,771 Notices in Major Hygiene Crackdown

A major hygiene crackdown in Penang has led to the temporary closure of 177 food outlets and the issuance of 1,771 notices after inspections of over 4,000 premises revealed pest control, cleanliness, and food poisoning issues.

GEORGE TOWN - A comprehensive crackdown on food hygiene violations in Penang has resulted in the temporary closure of 177 establishments and the issuance of nearly 1,800 notices following thousands of inspections.

The state's health department conducted checks on 4,069 food premises between January and April this year, revealing widespread compliance issues. State youth, sports and health committee chairman Gooi Zi Sen disclosed that the shuttered outlets included a diverse range of facilities such as restaurants, school canteens, hospital cafeterias, and factory canteens, all of which failed to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs). The closures were implemented as a preventive measure to allow for thorough cleaning and necessary improvements.

Additionally, a concerning discovery was made at seven premises where workers were found to be unvaccinated against typhoid, posing a significant public health risk. The breakdown of the violations leading to closures highlights specific problem areas. Pest control issues were the most prevalent, accounting for 122 closures or 68.9% of the total. Unsatisfactory cleanliness levels led to the closure of 49 premises (27.7%), while six outlets (3.4%) were directly linked to incidents of food poisoning.

Beyond the closures, the health department issued 1,771 formal notices under the Food Act 1983 for various other offences related to premise hygiene and improper food handling practices. These enforcement actions followed a total of 241 public complaints lodged this year regarding food premises. The majority of these complaints, 185, concerned the cleanliness of restaurants and eateries.

Other complaints targeted supermarkets (12), stalls or hawker stands (9), and food courts (8), with additional grievances filed against school canteens, childcare centres, preschool and hostel kitchens, food processing factories, catering services, and p-hailing services. Chairman Gooi emphasized that the department's actions are fundamentally preventive, aimed at safeguarding public health by ensuring food safety, rather than being punitive in nature.

He firmly denied circulating allegations that premises could circumvent enforcement by contracting specific pest control companies or that operations were targeting establishments owned by particular ethnic groups. He asserted that all enforcement is conducted fairly, strictly according to SOPs, legal provisions, and thorough risk assessments, irrespective of a premise's type or the operator's background.

The overarching message is a strong reminder to all food service operators to maintain vigilant standards of cleanliness, proper equipment maintenance, effective pest control, and safe food handling practices to prevent future violations and protect consumers





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Penang Food Hygiene Health Inspection Temporary Closure Pest Control Food Act Typhoid Vaccination Public Health SOP Enforcement Complaints Gooi Zi Sen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bursa Malaysia Closes Higher on US-Iran Deal Optimism, Analysts Advise CautionMalaysia's benchmark index FBM KLCI rose 0.46% on Monday, tracking regional gains as an interim US-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz eased geopolitical risks. Analysts caution that the deal is not yet formalized, but improved risk appetite and lower oil prices support the market. Turnover surged to 5.02 billion units.

Read more »

Ringgit closes higher against greenback on news of US-Iran peace dealFrom Chong Kok Boon, Shah Alam

Read more »

US closes probe into 2024 Delta Air Lines meltdown sparked by CrowdStrike outageKUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar on expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates unchanged amid easing inflation concerns and lower US Treasury yields.

Read more »

177 food premises in Penang ordered to close temporarily for cleaningA total of 177 food premises in Penang were ordered to cease operations temporarily from January to April this year for cleaning works. 122 (68.9%) were closed due to pest control issues, primarily rats. 49 (27.7%) were found to have unsatisfactory hygiene levels, and six (3.4%) were closed due to suspected food poisoning links. Overall, 4,069 food premises were inspected, with the closures representing only 4.3% of those inspected. The Penang Health Department also issued 1,771 Section 32B notices under the Food Act 1983 for various offences. The closures are preventive measures to ensure food safety, not to punish traders, and the state government appreciates the contribution of food entrepreneurs to the economy.

Read more »