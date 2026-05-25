Penang Chief Minister Confirms Financial Issues Behind Slow Progress on Expressway Bypass Road Project, Delays Extended to April 2024

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has confirmed that slow progress on the Air Itam-Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway bypass road project (Package Two) stems from financial issues faced by the concessionaire. He also stressed that works were still ongoing and the completion deadline remained April next year. The first extension of time (EOT) was granted in 2023 after land acquisition processes affected key stretches of the alignment, and a second EOT was approved in the middle of last year, extending the completion date to April 12 next year.

PENANG : Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has confirmed that slow progress on the Air Itam-Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway bypass road project (Package Two) stems from financial issues faced by the concessionaire.

However, he stressed that works were still ongoing and the completion deadline remained April next year. The first extension of time (EOT), which extended the Package Two deadline to Oct 31 this year, was granted in 2023 after land acquisition processes affected key stretches of the alignment. A second EOT was approved in the middle of last year, extending the completion date to April 12 next year.

The Penang Development Corporation (PDC) is expected to submit working papers on the Jelutong landfill rehabilitation and reclamation project to the state government next week. State local government, town and country planning committee chairman Jason H'ng Mooi Lye had earlier said the developer was seeking more time to revise and resubmit its plans and would apply to PDC, the project owner, for another EOT.

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Penang Chief Minister Expressway Bypass Road Project Financial Issues Concessionaire Works Completion Deadline Extension Of Time Jelutong Landfill Rehabilitation And Reclamati Penang Development Corporation State Government Bipartisan Panel Sabah Revenue Share Claim Dolmabahce Palace Istanbul

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