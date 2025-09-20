Penang Announces Significant Quit Rent Increase, Faces Mixed Reactions

Penang will increase quit rent rates starting January 1st, the first revision in 31 years, affecting approximately 370,000 landowners. The increase, ranging from 29% to 200%, aims to boost state revenue, with rebates offered to mitigate the financial impact. Stakeholders have expressed mixed views on the timing and the impact on different sectors, particularly agriculture.

Penang is set to implement a significant increase in quit rent rates starting January 1st, impacting approximately 370,000 land title owners across the state. This decision, which marks the first revision in 31 years, will see quit rent rates rise between 29% and 200%. Landowners will face an additional charge of 16 sen per square meter. While the government acknowledges the potential financial strain, it has introduced a rebate system to mitigate the impact, offering a 32.

5% tax rebate in 2025, followed by 20% in both 2027 and 2028. This move has sparked mixed reactions, with stakeholders like the Penang Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda) expressing understanding of the overdue revision, but questioning the timing given the current economic climate. The Penang Ratepayers Association has proposed deferring the implementation until 2029 to align with the next review of parcel rent, introduced in 2019. There are some concerns that the new rates, especially for agricultural land, will burden certain groups. For example, the durian growers association highlights the exorbitant cost of RM800 per hectare for durian plantations, while the MCA vice-president views the revision as an unfair burden given the current economic challenges.\The increased quit rent will generate an estimated RM200 million in revenue for the state government next year, rising to over RM400 million when the rebates expire in 2029. The Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow emphasized that the generated funds will be allocated to welfare programs and cost-of-living assistance schemes. The updated rates vary based on land use. For individual residences, the rate will increase to 70 sen per square meter in urban areas (minimum RM70 per lot) and 50 sen per square meter in rural areas (minimum RM50 per lot). Industrial land will see a rise to RM3.25 per square meter. Businesses in urban areas will also pay RM3.25 per square meter, and those in rural areas will pay RM2.80 per square meter, with minimum payments between RM280 and RM325. Agricultural land rates will range from RM15 to RM120 per hectare, dependent on the type of crop, with durian plantations incurring RM800 per hectare. Livestock farming faces an increase of between RM250 and RM750 per hectare. The state government has also introduced special rates for various land categories, including golf courses at RM2,500 per hectare, quarries at RM3.25 per square meter, and Federal Government land at 54 sen per square meter. Furthermore, nominal rates of RM50 per lot have been set for mosques, non-Islamic places of worship, and cemetery land. To further assist landowners, the government has also announced a 100% waiver on outstanding land tax and parcel tax arrears from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.\This quit rent revision is coupled with the redefinition of several areas within Penang, with 10 town boundaries being redrawn and 25 densely populated zones being reclassified as townships. The expansion of these urban areas and new township designations represent a significant shift in the state's land management strategy and impacts the applicable quit rent assessments. The 10 expanded townships include Bayan Lepas, Balik Pulau, Batu Ferringhi, Tanjung Bungah, George Town, Bukit Mertajam, Sungai Bakap, Nibong Tebal, Kepala Batas, and Butterworth. Additionally, 25 areas have been newly designated as townships, encompassing areas such as Bayan Baru, Batu Maung, Sungai Ara, and Bandar Cassia, along with others across the state. The state government intends to use the collected revenue to enhance welfare programs and provide assistance with the cost of living. This move indicates the government’s efforts to modernize its revenue collection methods and improve the services available to the residents of Penang. The government’s emphasis on rebate systems and the waiver on arrears reflects a balancing act to ensure fiscal stability while addressing the concerns of the public. The government assures no further hikes will be implemented for the next decade





