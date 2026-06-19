Penampang Municipal Council Takes Action on Unkempt Road Reserves and Drains

The Penampang Municipal Council has stepped up efforts to look after the greenery growing on road reserves under its jurisdiction, including those near the Towering Industrial Centre. The Council has also called on the government concessionaire to exercise similar diligence when it comes to looking after the roadside drains in Oriental Park Phase 7.

THE Penampang Municipal Council will step up efforts to look after the greenery growing on road reserves under its jurisdiction, including those near the Towering Industrial Centre .

The Council has also called on the government concessionaire to exercise similar diligence when it comes to looking after the roadside drains in Oriental Park Phase 7. This action was prompted by feedback from shop operators at the commercial centre about the lack of maintenance carried out on some of the verges and drains in this part of Penampang.

Some of these rate-payers were unhappy about the unkempt condition of the road shoulder between their shops and Jalan Penampang, saying that the grass in this common area was overgrown, with wild yams having sprung up in some places. Others bemoaned the presence of weeds which had blocked sections of the drain along the stretch between their shops and some homes in Oriental Park Phase 7.

The proprietors feared that these irregularities could trigger a dengue-outbreak at the Towering shophouses, especially if Aedes mosquitoes began breeding in the drain and among the pockets of rainwater trapped between the greenery on the verge. A four-man team from the agency’s Landscaping Division subsequently attended to the overgrown greenery, using 'parangs' and handheld chainsaws to clear the wild yams and trim the branches of the trees.

An open truck was deployed to facilitate in efforts to remove the garden waste generated by this work. The Council was only responsible for tending to the greenery on the reserve land across from the shops facing Jalan Penampang, which falls under the purview of the Public Works Department.

Regarding the blocked drain in Oriental Park, the government concessionaire had been apprised of the agency’s findings and was tasked with cleaning the front yard and roadside drains which fall under the Council. The backyard drains at residential properties in Penampang were maintained twice a month by the agency’s Urban Services Division on a rotating schedule





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Penampang Municipal Council Road Reserves Verges Drains Towering Industrial Centre Oriental Park Phase 7 Verge Maintenance Drain Blockage Wild Yams Aedes Mosquitoes Public Works Department Government Concessionaire Landscaping Division Urban Services Division

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