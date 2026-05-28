Penampang 4×4 Club's Charity Off‑Road Rally Raises RM6,000 for Breast‑Cancer Support

The Penampang 4x4 Wheel Drive Club hosted a three‑day off‑road charity rally, attracting drivers from Sabah, Sarawak and the UK and raising six thousand ringgit for the Kinabalu Pink Ribbon Association's breast‑cancer initiatives.

In Penampang, the 4x4 Wheel Drive Club, under the direction of Alex Leong, who serves as president of the Kelab Rekreasi Pacuan 4X4 Penampang, staged a high‑octane charity fundraiser called Joy Ride with the Champions for a Good Cause.

The event was designed to combine the excitement of off‑road driving with a philanthropic mission, and it succeeded in generating a total of six thousand ringgit for the Kinabalu Pink Ribbon Association, an organization dedicated to assisting breast‑cancer patients throughout the region. The ceremony that launched the ride was officiated by Penampang Municipal Council President Noemi Dyena John Tren, who praised the participants for turning their passion for 4×4 adventure into a vehicle for social good.

Also in attendance were Assistant Minister of Youth Development, Sports Advancement and Creative Economy Dato Sri Dr Anil Sandhu and senior manager of the Kinabalu Pink Ribbon Association Annie Chin, both of whom underscored the importance of community‑driven initiatives in supporting health‑related charities. Over three days, drivers from Sabah, Sarawak and even the United Kingdom converged on the rugged terrain surrounding Penampang to test their skills and showcase the capabilities of their modified vehicles.

The competition featured a series of demanding courses that forced participants to navigate steep inclines, deep mud pits, and rocky passages, delivering a vivid display of technical proficiency and teamwork. Spectators lined the routes, cheering as drivers maneuvered through the most treacherous sections, and many members of the public opted to join the ride themselves, paying a participation fee that added directly to the donation pool.

In addition to the entry fees, generous contributions flowed in from local businesses and private donors who were inspired by the event's cause. The atmosphere was saturated with a sense of camaraderie; volunteers helped with safety checks, mediation units stood ready to assist in case of mishaps, and organizers distributed information about breast‑cancer awareness throughout the venue.

While the event was undeniably a showcase of mechanical endurance and driver bravery, its deeper impact lay in the way it mobilised a dispersed community around a shared humanitarian objective. The funds raised will be allocated to the Kinabalu Pink Ribbon Association to subsidise treatment costs, provide medication, and fund educational programmes that aim to increase early detection and awareness among women in Sabah and surrounding areas.

Organisers expressed hopes that the success of this inaugural ride would pave the way for future editions, potentially expanding the geographic reach and increasing the fundraising target. By linking the thrill of off‑road sport with a tangible benefit for breast‑cancer patients, Joy Ride with the Champions for a Good Cause set a precedent for how niche enthusiast groups can leverage their unique skills to address pressing social challenges.

The event's legacy will endure not only in the sum of the money collected but also in the stronger bonds forged among drivers, officials, supporters, and beneficiaries, illustrating the power of collective action in improving public health outcomes





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Penampang 4X4 Club Charity Rally Kinabalu Pink Ribbon Association Breast Cancer Support Off‑Road Community Event

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