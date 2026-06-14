Pelakon-Pelakon Hollywood yang Berani Melakukan Stunt Sendiri

Dalam industri perfileman Hollywood, babak aksi sering menjadi elemen penting yang menentukan kejayaan sesebuah naskhah. Walaupun penggunaan pelakon lagak ngeri atau stunt double menjadi amalan biasa, segelintir pelakon memilih untuk melakukan sendiri sebahagian besar aksi mereka.

In the Hollywood film industry, the action scenes often play a crucial role in determining the success of a script. Behind the thrilling scenes displayed on the silver screen, there are actors who are willing to undergo intense training, suffer injuries, and even put their safety at risk to ensure that every scene looks realistic.

Although the use of stunt doubles or actors who specialize in performing death-defying stunts has become a common practice in the industry, a select few choose to perform most of their stunts themselves. Tom Cruise is one of the most synonymous names with daring stunts, with his willingness to perform extreme stunts in every film he stars in.

Through the Mission: Impossible franchise, Tom has performed stunts such as hanging from a plane taking off, climbing high-rise buildings, and executing high-risk motorcycle stunts to make each scene look realistic. He has also undergone intense training, learned how to fly a helicopter, and practiced aerial stunts to bring his characters to life. Jackie Chan is often associated with performing death-defying stunts since his early days in the film industry.

His willingness to perform stunts without relying too heavily on technical assistance has made him one of the most influential action heroes in the world. Some of his most iconic stunts include a scene where he slides down a lamp post in Police Story and a scene where he falls from a clock tower in Project A. It is reported that the 72-year-old actor has suffered various injuries, including broken bones and serious injuries, as a result of performing stunts himself.

Jason Statham, who has a background in sports, has a significant advantage in building his reputation as a leading action star who performs many of his physical stunts himself. Before entering the acting world, Jason was a competitive trampolinist who competed at the international level. His physical abilities have made him a mainstay in Hollywood action films.

He is also known for his willingness to perform action scenes without the need for stuntmen, often appearing fearless in front of the camera. Keanu Reeves, the star of the John Wick franchise, underwent months of training in martial arts, firearms handling, and stunt driving before filming the series. This preparation allowed him to perform most of the action scenes and fight choreography himself.

In addition to the John Wick series, he is also known for his high commitment to the Matrix franchise, which required complex kung fu choreography and physically demanding stunts. His approach has made him one of the most respected action stars for his attention to detail and discipline in training before filming.

Charlize Theron has emerged as one of the female action stars who has challenged the perception of the action genre through her high commitment to physical training and fight choreography. To star in films like Atomic Blonde and The Old Guard, Charlize underwent intense training for several months to master martial arts, fight techniques, and firearms handling.

Her dedication to training without worrying about injuries throughout filming has solidified her position as one of the most well-known action actresses in the Hollywood film industry





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