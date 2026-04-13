PEKAP Receives RM100,000 Donation from Sultan of Pahang for Education Fund

The Pahang Children's Welfare Association (PEKAP) received a RM100,000 donation from Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to support its education fund, specifically for outstanding students. The donation was announced at PEKAP's Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering, highlighting the association's commitment to welfare and education of Pahang children in the Klang Valley. The association also plans to expand welfare initiatives including group insurance and the establishment of a welfare foundation to further support its members.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Persatuan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Pahang di Ibu Kota ( PEKAP ), or Pahang Children's Welfare Association in the Capital, continues to strengthen its role as a welfare platform, receiving a contribution of RM100,000 from Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in conjunction with PEKAP 's 2026 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Gathering.

The association's President, Datuk Azman Shah Abdullah, stated that the donation would be fully utilized for the PEKAP Education Fund, specifically for the Outstanding Student Awards among Pahang children in the Klang Valley. This event is more than just a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration; it symbolizes the strength of brotherhood and unity among Pahang children who are away from home.

The contribution bestowed not only eases burdens but also serves as a catalyst for our efforts to empower the education of Pahang children through the PEKAP Education Fund. God willing, this assistance will be used to the best of its ability to produce more outstanding students who can contribute to the state and the country, he said in his speech during the Aidilfitri Gathering held at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

PEKAP has been consistent in broadening welfare initiatives, encompassing group insurance implementation and the formation of the Yayasan Kebajikan Anak Pahang (Pahang Children's Welfare Foundation) to safeguard members' well-being. PEKAP also heeds the royal decree to establish a group insurance scheme, which is now implemented and benefits a portion of its members.

Furthermore, PEKAP is planning to set up the Yayasan Kebajikan Anak Pahang, pending approval from the state government before obtaining approval from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).





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PEKAP Sultan Of Pahang Education Fund Welfare Hari Raya Aidilfitri

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