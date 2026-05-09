Pedestrian bridge to reshape Ipoh's Old and New Town traffic

The construction of a new pedestrian bridge and riverfront development along Sungai Kinta near Hugh Low Street in Ipoh aims to create a seamless network with key tourism hotspots, improving connectivity and allowing visitors to explore multiple areas on foot. The project seeks to reduce traffic jams, improve walkability, utilize existing parking spaces, and create a walkability experience with attractions along the paths.

A pedestrian bridge being built over Sungai Kinta near Hugh Low Street in Ipoh will reshape how people move between Old Town and New Town by providing a new pedestrian infrastructure linking key tourism hotspots, reducing traffic jams and allowing visitors to explore multiple areas on foot.

Completed by June this year, it also aims to better utilize existing parking spaces in Old and New Towns. Perak Tourism Industry Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee and project contractor Adam Cheah Zheng Yip inspect the construction design of the project, aiming to create a broader walkability experience with attractions, historical elements, and cultural stalls along the walkway.

Similar opportunities are being extended to the Kinta Riverwalk area for private sector proposals to manage and activate the space with events and activities. The project is funded by the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture with the state government open to private sector participation in managing the area. Modern infrastructure must respect Ipoh's heritage character and provide a continuous walkability experience along the paths





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Pedestrian Bridge Travel Connectivity Walkability Walkway Connectivity Improve Connectivity Walkability Experience Attractions Concept Utilize Perak Heroic Spirit Heritage Character Underutilise Revitalise Private Sector Participation

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