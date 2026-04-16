Pearly Tan Withdraws from Uber Cup 2026 Due to Back Injury

The Malaysian women's badminton team faces a significant setback as key doubles player Pearly Tan has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming Uber Cup 2026 due to a persistent back injury. Her absence casts a shadow over the team's prospects in the prestigious tournament, scheduled to commence on April 24th.

The Malaysia n women's national badminton squad is confronting a perilous situation ahead of the 2026 Uber Cup, with the withdrawal of their top women's doubles player, Pearly Tan . The 26-year-old has been confirmed to be out of the tournament, which is set to begin on April 24th, due to a recurring back injury. This unfortunate development significantly disrupts the team's initial strategic planning and raises concerns about their performance in the upcoming global team championship.

Pearly herself took to social media, specifically her Facebook page, to express the immense difficulty of her decision to pull out. She conveyed her deep disappointment at not being able to compete alongside her teammates and fight on court as she had passionately desired. In her statement, Pearly acknowledged the tough reality of her physical condition, stating, 'With a heavy heart, I have to withdraw from this year's Uber Cup due to the back injury I am experiencing. I am extremely disappointed that I cannot stand with my teammates and fight on court as I wished.' Her absence is a substantial blow to the national team, who had heavily relied on the formidable partnership of Pearly and her partner, M. Thinaah, as their primary source for securing crucial points.

Prior to Pearly's official announcement, her absence from the official team photograph uploaded by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) had already sparked speculation and questions among badminton enthusiasts. The situation was clarified when the player revealed that she had undergone Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans after experiencing severe pain in her back. This injury is believed to have stemmed from intense matches played during the 2026 Asia Badminton Championships (BAC). During the BAC, her performance alongside M. Thinaah was noticeably affected, ultimately leading to their quarter-final exit.

The departure of Pearly from the Uber Cup lineup forces a recalibration of the team's strategies. While the doubles responsibility will now fall upon the pairings of Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting and the young duo of Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan, the overall strength and depth of the women's team are perceived to have been diminished by this significant loss. The team will now need to rally and adapt to overcome this considerable hurdle as they prepare to face formidable international competition without one of their key players.





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pearly Tan Uber Cup 2026 Badminton Injury Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Favourable match schedule boosts Malaysia’s bid to end 34-year wait for Thomas CupLONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A major investor in ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial crypto venture has claimed that the firm 'secretly' implemented a tool to unilaterally freeze and restrict private holdings ⁠of its WLFI token.

Read more »

Man Wei Chong Aims for Peak Performance at 2026 Thomas CupMalaysian men's doubles player Man Wei Chong expresses confidence in recovering from a knee injury and reaching peak performance for the 2026 Thomas Cup. He emphasizes self-improvement and the need to regain match rhythm following a first-round exit at the Badminton Asia Championships. Malaysia is grouped with England, Finland, and Japan in Group B.

Read more »

Lee Zii Jia sees Malaysia as ‘dark horse’ for Thomas Cup in DenmarkKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — National professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia sees Malaysia as a team that has the potential to spring a surprise at the 2026 Thomas Cup in...

Read more »

Malaysia can end 16-year Uber Cup knockout drought, says women’s singles coachKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Malaysia’s national Uber Cup squad are capable of ending a 16-year wait to reach the knockout stage of the tournament, national women’s singles head...

Read more »

MFL Challenge Cup: 2,000 free tickets for fansKota Kinabalu: The Ministry of Youth Development, Sports Advancement, and Creative Economy will be giving out 2,000 free tickets in a move to rally support for

Read more »

Malaysia turn to Herning simulations as final tune‑up for Thomas and Uber Cup, says RexyKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — National doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky announced that among the contents of the programme at the training camp based in Herning is the element...

Read more »