Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah withdrew from the 2026 Perodua Malaysia Masters due to a recurring back injury. The top seed and world No. 2 tried to recover her form but failed, making her withdraw just a day before the Super 500 event began.

Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah withdraws from Perodua Malaysia Masters In Kuala Lumpur , Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah , the top seed and world No. 2, pulled out of the 2026 Perodua Malaysia Masters just a day before the Super 500 event began.

She cited a recurring back injury that had affected her preparations in recent weeks. Malaysia needs its next generation to step up as the question on its table. The more established pairing of Carmen Ting and Ong Xin Yee, ranked No. 20, arrived as the more experienced of the two remaining Malaysian combinations. Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan, a world No. 143 pair, are determined to fix their inconsistencies and perform well in the Malaysia Masters.

This is their first appearance at the tournament. The Malaysia Masters is held at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil, and the qualifying rounds will begin on Tuesday, 19 May. The main draw starts on Wednesday, 20 May





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Kuala Lumpur Perodua Malaysia Masters Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah World No. 2 Recurring Back Injury Qualifying Round Unifi Arena Badminton Malaysian Malaysia Masters Low Zi Yu Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan

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