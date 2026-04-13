PDRM Ordered to Refine Enforcement at Petrol Stations

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail directs the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to improve enforcement mechanisms and legal frameworks at petrol stations, particularly those near the border, to combat smuggling and enhance national security.

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police ( PDRM ) has been instructed to refine its deployment mechanisms and legal frameworks for its officers, particularly concerning enforcement at petrol stations . Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail emphasized the importance of this detail, highlighting the security forces' primary role as national security guardians.

He stated that the need to deploy police at border petrol stations is crucial because these premises also serve as entry points for smuggling activities. Currently, approximately 4,000 petrol stations operate around the country's borders. However, the focus will be on the 170 stations closest to the border. "Firstly, we need to identify the meaning of the assignment. Which act should be used and which team will we assign?" he said during his speech at the KDN Monthly Assembly here today. He also recommended that the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) obtain the sales value of petrol from each petrol station near the border. Saifuddin added that if the sales value at these petrol stations suddenly increases, enforcement efforts should be concentrated on those stations. "If the sales value skyrockets unreasonably, then enforcement focus is immediately directed there. This means working smartly based on existing data, and that data must be shared by the relevant ministries because our task is only to assist," he said. The enforcement aspects will continue as long as this energy conflict and crisis persist, with evaluations made from time to time based on field monitoring. Furthermore, the implementation of operations will also consider the current capabilities of the force, guided by clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid any confusion among officers when carrying out their duties in the field. This refined approach, incorporating data analysis and strategic deployment, aims to enhance security and effectively combat illicit activities at border petrol stations. The emphasis is on proactive enforcement, utilizing data to identify and address potential violations, ensuring efficient use of resources, and maintaining clear operational guidelines for the police force. The minister's directives reflect a commitment to safeguarding national security while optimizing the deployment of law enforcement personnel. The objective is to establish a more targeted and data-driven approach to border security at petrol stations, leveraging intelligence and coordinated efforts between different government agencies. The focus on the 170 petrol stations nearest the border allows for more efficient allocation of resources and increased monitoring capabilities, while the integration of sales data provides an early warning system for suspicious activities. Saifuddin stressed the significance of inter-ministerial cooperation and data sharing as vital elements in the success of this strategy. The use of SOPs is vital to avoid any misunderstandings and ensures all officers know the procedures and are on the same page. The ongoing evaluation of the situation and the flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances are critical for long-term effectiveness. This proactive, data-driven strategy demonstrates the government's commitment to protecting the nation's borders and maintaining law and order, specifically regarding the monitoring of petrol stations near the border to help prevent smuggling. This strategy also aims to ensure that the police are equipped with the necessary legal frameworks and operational guidelines, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure environment. The overall aim is a smarter, data-driven approach to border security at petrol stations





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