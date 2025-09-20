PDRM Officers Arrested on Extortion and Sexual Coercion Charges

Three PDRM officers have been arrested in Kuala Lumpur following allegations of extortion and sexual coercion involving an 18-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Sentul and is under investigation by the City Criminal Investigation Department’s Sexual, Women, and Child Investigation Division. The officers face charges of assault and extortion, highlighting serious concerns about police misconduct.

Three officers from the Royal Malaysia Police ( PDRM ) have been apprehended following allegations of extortion and sexual coercion involving an eighteen-year-old girl. The incident, which is currently under investigation, stems from an encounter the girl and her boyfriend had with the officers in the Sentul area of Kuala Lumpur. The officers, whose identities have not yet been fully released, are now facing serious charges related to their alleged misconduct.

The arrest took place after the girl made a formal report detailing the events that transpired during the encounter. Details emerging from the investigation paint a disturbing picture of abuse of power and exploitation. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter to ensure justice is served and to rebuild public trust in the police force.\The incident reportedly unfolded on the night of September 17th, near a food stall in Sentul. According to the girl's account, she and her boyfriend were stopped by three PDRM officers. The officers allegedly seized their identification documents and mobile phones without consent. The officers then reportedly viewed private photos on the boyfriend's phone. One of the officers subsequently separated the girl from her boyfriend and allegedly informed her that the photos constituted a serious offense, potentially leading to severe consequences, including a substantial fine or imprisonment. The girl claims she was then subjected to a series of threats and demands. She alleges that she was given two options: pay a substantial sum of money or engage in sexual activity with one of the officers. Furthermore, she stated that the officer suggested repeated sexual encounters and threatened to ruin her life if she did not comply. She also alleges the officer demanded that she spend the following night with him and threatened to arrest her boyfriend if she refused. The officer also reportedly warned her not to disclose the incident, indicating he would visit her home if she did. The uncomfortable encounter is alleged to have lasted for approximately two hours, during which, she claims, the officer pinched her left breast. She further states that the officer promised her cash and an iPhone if she agreed to continue the sexual relationship. These allegations are at the core of the ongoing investigation and are being taken very seriously by authorities.\Following the report, the City Criminal Investigation Department’s Sexual, Women, and Child Investigation Division (D11) acted swiftly, arresting the three officers on September 18th at a restaurant. A four-day remand order was obtained to facilitate the investigation, according to KL Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad. The investigation is being conducted under Section 354 and Section 384 of the Penal Code, which address assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, and extortion, respectively. These charges carry significant legal ramifications, reflecting the gravity of the alleged offenses. The case has garnered widespread attention and has sparked considerable public discourse on police accountability and the safety of vulnerable individuals. The authorities are committed to a comprehensive investigation to uncover all the facts and bring those responsible to justice. Further developments in the case are expected as the investigation progresses. The PDRM has stated its commitment to transparency and will cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure the integrity of the process





