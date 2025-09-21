PDRM FC Clinches First Super League Victory Amidst Challenges

PDRM FC secures a hard-fought 3-1 victory against Kelantan The Real Warriors in the Super League, showcasing resilience and determination despite off-field issues. The win marks a turning point for the team, highlighting their fighting spirit and the effective partnership of Ahmad and Henri Doumbia.

PDRM FC 's players showcased their unwavering fighting spirit, securing their first victory in the Super League this season despite facing off-field challenges. This triumph underscores the team's resilience and dedication, marking a significant turning point after a series of winless matches. The match against Kelantan The Real Warriors saw PDRM FC emerge victorious with a score of 3-1, highlighting their ability to overcome adversity and perform at their best.

The victory is a testament to the players' mental fortitude and their ability to remain focused on the game despite external pressures. The team's performance was a clear demonstration of their determination and commitment to the sport, earning them much-deserved recognition and setting a positive tone for the remainder of the season. Eddy Gapil, the team's coach, emphasized the players' strong mentality and their ability to leave off-field issues behind when they step onto the field. He praised their professionalism and dedication, stating that the majority of the players have experience playing with big clubs from the East Coast, which has instilled in them a fighting spirit. He added that he salutes the efforts and dedication of all the players and staff, who continue to perform professionally despite the various shortcomings faced by the team. The win was especially sweet because it came after two previous matches that didn't end in victory. Ahmad and Henri Doumbia's combination was the main weapon that was difficult for the opponent to contain, and they managed to produce important goals. Eddy also acknowledged the extraordinary spirit displayed by the players, which was born from their hunger to win. \The victory against Kelantan The Real Warriors, with a score of 3-1, served as a crucial springboard for PDRM FC, particularly after they had experienced a string of matches without a win. The team's attacking prowess, spearheaded by the effective partnership of Ahmad and Henri Doumbia, proved to be a formidable force that Kelantan's defense struggled to contain. The coach's strategy appeared effective, utilizing the experienced players' capacity to remain calm and execute their plans under pressure. This win is a clear indication of the squad's resolve and mental toughness, a result of their unwavering dedication. The team's capacity to put aside the numerous off-field concerns and instead concentrate on achieving victory on the pitch is a tribute to their focus and commitment to their craft. The players showed outstanding unity and determination, demonstrating a strong team spirit. This victory is a significant boost for the entire team, including both players and staff. The win has instilled hope and confidence in the team to continue to strive for the top spot in the league and achieve even greater success. The players' outstanding performance displayed their commitment to the sport, thus gaining them praise and set a positive tone for the remainder of the season.\The match's outcome reflects PDRM FC's dedication to overcoming hurdles and excelling under pressure. The fact that PDRM FC, led by experienced coach Eddy Gapil, could focus on the game and secure a significant win in the face of outside-the-field challenges demonstrates their resolve. The players' commitment to their roles and their ability to work as a cohesive unit were essential to the victory. The combination of Ahmad and Henri Doumbia was a major threat, creating crucial scoring chances. Eddy's leadership helped the team focus on the goal and maintain the positive outlook needed to win. Their triumph serves as an inspiration to the players. This victory symbolizes more than just three points; it shows the team's capacity to unite and excel even when faced with adversity. The Cops were motivated by a hunger for victory that was evident in their performance. This victory is a sign of their dedication to the sport, and they will continue striving for success. The win will provide a morale boost to both players and the management team to prepare for the next game. Eddy Gapil's leadership and team strategies played a major role in boosting the players' morale to secure the first win. He appreciates the players' efforts, saying that they have displayed a positive attitude and the hunger to win. This win will definitely boost the team's confidence to continue to work hard and get more wins in the upcoming matches





