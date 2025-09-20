PDRM FC Clinches First Super League Victory Against Kelantan TRW

PDRM FC secured their inaugural Super League victory of the season, defeating Kelantan The Real Warriors 3-1 at the Majlis Perbandaran Selayang Stadium. The win propelled them to fifth place in the league standings.

SELAYANG: PDRM FC secured their first victory of the season in the Super League , triumphing over Kelantan The Real Warriors (TRW) with a score of 3-1 at the Majlis Perbandaran Selayang Stadium (MPS). This crucial win propelled The Cops to fifth place in the Super League standings, accumulating six points from a single victory and three draws after five matches played.

From the outset, the home side displayed relentless attacking pressure, relentlessly assaulting the Kelantan TRW defense as soon as the referee blew the whistle to signal the start of the match. PDRM FC's persistent efforts finally bore fruit in the 27th minute when Bernard Doumbia expertly converted a short pass from Hadi Fayyadh, guiding the ball into the visitors' goal. Doumbia, the striker hailing from Ivory Coast, found his scoring touch again in the 40th minute, skillfully evading the offside trap set by the visitors' defense before unleashing his second personal goal. The goal celebration of the PDRM FC players and the goal celebration of the PDRM FC players are important factors in their victory. The Kelantan TRW, spurred into action by these goals, managed to narrow the gap at the end of the first half, with Ifedayo Olusegun successfully converting a penalty, bringing the score to 2-1 as the first half concluded. The second half witnessed the home team needing only 10 minutes to extend their lead, as Mohamad Imran Samso unleashed a powerful shot into the right corner of the visitors' goal. The PDRM FC players celebrates the goals with their teammates and supporters. The victory marks a significant turnaround for PDRM FC, providing a much-needed boost in confidence and morale as they look to climb further up the Super League table. The match showcased the team's resilience and determination, highlighting their ability to capitalize on opportunities and maintain their composure under pressure. The performance of key players like Doumbia and Samso proved crucial in securing the win, demonstrating their individual skills and their ability to work effectively as a team. PDRM FC's tactical approach, focusing on swift attacking moves and a solid defensive structure, proved successful in disrupting Kelantan TRW's gameplay. The team's ability to maintain their focus throughout the match, reacting effectively to Kelantan TRW's efforts to close the gap, was a key factor in their ultimate victory. This win is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire PDRM FC squad, inspiring them and their fans for future matches. The team now shifts its focus to the upcoming matches, aiming to build on this momentum and continue their pursuit of success in the Super League competition. This victory is also a great moment for the PDRM FC fans. This result is essential to boost the mental of the PDRM players, which will benefit the next game. The coaches now have a new plan to win the next match. The performance is considered one of the best in their super league history. The victory gives PDRM FC a great momentum to go up the Super League table. The win boosts the morale of the entire PDRM FC squad. The team's performance reflects their hard work and dedication. The fans are now looking forward to the next match. This victory is crucial for their next match. The coaches have a new plan to boost their victory. The victory is also an inspiration for the team to go further





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PDRM FC Kelantan TRW Super League Football Victory

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Increase in heavy vehicle overloading cases recorded in Kelantan from January to August this yearKelantan has recorded an increase in heavy vehicle overloading cases from January to August this year, reported Bernama. During this period, 13 overloading cases were recorded under the Land Public Transport Act 2010, while 1,080 …

Read more »

PDRM serah laporan lengkap kematian Syamsul Haris kepada AGC dalam masa terdekatPDRM serah laporan lengkap kematian Syamsul Haris kepada AGC dalam masa terdekat

Read more »

Belanjawan 2026: PDRM harap kerajaan perkasa logistik, AIBelanjawan 2026: PDRM harap kerajaan perkasa logistik, AI

Read more »

Tindakan roboh pangkalan haram di Sungai Golok tepat-PDRMTindakan roboh pangkalan haram di Sungai Golok tepat-PDRM

Read more »

Kawalan sempadan Kelantan-Thailand diperkukuh halang penyeludupanPDRM perkuat kawalan sempadan Kelantan-Thailand melalui kerjasama agensi penguatkuasaan bagi benteng kegiatan penyeludupan.

Read more »

Police to strengthen Kelantan-Thai border security to fight smuggling, says IGPKOTA BHARU, Sept 19 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) assures that border control at the Kelantan-Thailand border will continue to be strengthened to curb smuggling...

Read more »