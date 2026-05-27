PayPal Users in US Can Now Shop in China via WeChat Pay Network

Tencent has integrated its TenPay Global with PayPal World, allowing US PayPal users to make purchases across China using WeChat Pay's QR-code system. The service will expand to other markets gradually, with incentives like fee waivers and enhanced support for international users ahead of APEC.

Tencent Financial Technology announced that US PayPal users can now make purchases across China using WeChat Pay's QR-code merchant network, marking a significant expansion of cross-border payment integration.

The service, which connects Tencent's TenPay Global with PayPal World, is set to be rolled out to PayPal users in other markets in phases. This move aims to facilitate seamless transactions for international customers within China's dominant mobile payment ecosystem. Tencent also highlighted incentives to encourage the use of foreign bank cards linked to WeChat Pay, including temporary fee waivers through 2026.

The company will expand language support and on-the-ground assistance for international users in Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in November. Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent's WeChat Pay dominate China's digital payments market, underpinning everyday transactions across retail, transport, and services in the world's largest mobile payments market





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