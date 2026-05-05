Pasir Gudang Hospital Faces 59% Staff Shortage

Pasir Gudang Hospital (HPG) in Johor is currently operating with a significant staffing shortage of 59%, impacting its full operational capacity. The Johor State Health and Environment Committee Chairman, Ling Tian Soon, revealed that 1,342 positions remain unfilled out of 2,271 approved positions. Despite the shortage, healthcare services are running smoothly, and the hospital is helping to reduce the burden on other regional hospitals. The state government opposes proposed budget cuts to the public healthcare sector.

Ling Tian Soon , Chairman of the Johor State Health and Environment Committee, addressed the media at the Media Officers Room during the Johor State Legislative Assembly (DUN) session in Kota Iskandar, Iskandar Puteri.

He revealed a significant staffing shortage at Pasir Gudang Hospital (HPG), currently operating with a 59 percent workforce deficit. This translates to 1,342 vacant positions out of a total of 2,271 approved positions within the hospital. The understaffing is severely impacting the hospital’s ability to function at full capacity and utilize all available facilities, despite already being operational and serving the public.

Currently, only 157 out of the 304 available beds are usable, with nine wards actively operating compared to a total of fourteen. This limitation directly affects the hospital’s capacity to accommodate patients and provide comprehensive care. Ling Tian Soon emphasized that this staffing shortage is the primary obstacle to the full operationalization of HPG.

He assured the public that despite not yet reaching maximum operational capacity, healthcare services at HPG are currently running smoothly, and patients are receiving necessary treatment as usual. This is also contributing to a reduction in the burden on other major hospitals in the region, namely Hospital Sultanah Aminah and Hospital Sultan Ismail.

The update on HPG’s progress was provided in response to concerns raised by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who urged for the swift and complete operationalization of the hospital. The Regent’s concern highlights the importance of HPG in addressing the healthcare needs of the Johor population and alleviating pressure on existing facilities. The hospital’s full functionality is crucial for ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all residents.

The situation at HPG underscores the broader challenges faced by the public healthcare system in Johor and the nation as a whole. Addressing the staffing shortage requires a concerted effort from various stakeholders, including the state government, the Ministry of Health, and relevant agencies. Investment in healthcare infrastructure and human resources is essential for strengthening the healthcare system and improving patient outcomes.

Furthermore, Ling Tian Soon voiced strong opposition to a proposed RM5.4 billion reduction in operational expenditure by the Ministry of Finance, which includes cuts affecting the public healthcare sector nationwide. He argued that reducing funding for healthcare would be detrimental to the quality and accessibility of healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable populations. He believes that maintaining adequate funding for healthcare is crucial for ensuring the well-being of the nation and protecting public health.

The proposed cuts would exacerbate existing challenges, such as staffing shortages and limited resources, hindering the ability of hospitals like HPG to provide optimal care. The state government is committed to advocating for the preservation of healthcare funding and ensuring that HPG receives the necessary resources to operate at full capacity. This includes actively engaging with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant authorities to convey the importance of investing in healthcare.

The long-term sustainability of the healthcare system depends on adequate funding and a commitment to providing quality care for all citizens. The situation at Pasir Gudang Hospital serves as a stark reminder of the need for continued investment and strategic planning to address the evolving healthcare needs of the population. The state government is dedicated to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to overcome these challenges and build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system for Johor.

The focus remains on ensuring that HPG can fulfill its intended role as a vital healthcare provider for the community and contribute to the overall improvement of healthcare services in the region





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Pasir Gudang Hospital Johor Staff Shortage Healthcare Ling Tian Soon Budget Cuts HPG Ministry Of Finance Tunku Mahkota Ismail Hospital Sultanah Aminah Hospital Sultan Ismail

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