PAS to Support Former Bersatu MP Wan Saiful in Next Election Amid Intra-Coalition Rift

PAS has pledged to assist former Bersatu member Wan Saiful Wan Jan in any constituency he contests during the upcoming Malaysian general election, as tensions within the Perikatan Nasional coalition intensify following Bersatu's expulsion of key leaders including Wan Saiful and Hamzah Zainudin.

The political landscape in Malaysia is witnessing significant developments as former Bersatu members align with PAS for the upcoming general election. Wan Saiful Wan Jan, a former Bersatu member and current MP for Tasek Gelugor, is set to receive support from PAS regardless of his chosen constituency.

This assurance comes from PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, who publicly stated that PAS will assist Wan Saiful wherever he decides to contest. The statement was made in response to a query on Wan Saiful's Facebook page, which itself was a follow-up to remarks by Marzuki Mohamad, a former aide to ex-Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Marzuki had alleged that former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin was exploiting both PAS and Umno to create divisions within Bersatu and seize control from Muhyiddin, all without directly contesting the party's presidency. Wan Saiful vehemently rejected these accusations, defending PAS's political acumen and independence. He emphasized that PAS is an experienced party with a long history of governing state administrations and participating in the federal government.

According to Wan Saiful, PAS possesses its own political wisdom and cannot be manipulated by external forces. He characterized claims that Hamzah or anyone else is using PAS as indicative of a "serious denial syndrome," implying that such assertions ignore PAS's agency and strategic autonomy. This defense underscores the deepening ties between Wan Saiful and PAS, suggesting a potential electoral partnership that could reshape alliances within the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

The intra-coalition tensions have been escalating, particularly between Bersatu and PAS. PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang recently announced that the party is re-evaluating its alliance with Bersatu within PN. Hadi issued a warning that PAS's patience has limits, citing a series of Bersatu actions deemed unsatisfactory by PAS. A key point of contention is Bersatu's alleged obstruction of efforts to bring other Malay-Muslim parties into the PN fold.

These frictions coincide with a major leadership purge within Bersatu. On February 13, amid a heated power struggle between Muhyiddin and Hamzah, Bersatu expelled several prominent figures: Hamzah Zainudin, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah, and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal. The sackings highlighted the deepening rift within Bersatu and accelerated the realignment of political loyalties. Wan Saiful's expected collaboration with PAS represents a direct consequence of this split.

FMT, the news outlet, has attempted to obtain further comments from Ahmad Fadhli regarding the specifics of this support, but details remain pending. Category: Politics Keywords: Malaysia, Bersatu, PAS, Perikatan Nasional, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, Hamzah Zainudin, Muhyiddin Yassin, Abdul Hadi Awang, election, political allianc





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Malaysia Bersatu PAS Perikatan Nasional Wan Saiful Hamzah Zainudin Muhyiddin Yassin Abdul Hadi Awang Election Political Alliance

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