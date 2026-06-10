PAS to discuss Perikatan Nasional's position with Gerakan and MIPP this week

PAS central committee member and PN information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the decision was nothing personal, adding that it only involved political cooperation between PAS and Bersatu, and did not involve PN as a coalition.

Kuala Lumpur, June 10 - PAS will discuss Perikatan Nasional 's (PN) position with Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People's Party ( MIPP ) this week, after ending its political cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia ( Bersatu ).

PAS central committee member and PN information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the decision was nothing personal, adding that it only involved political cooperation between PAS and Bersatu, and did not involve PN as a coalition. PAS remained committed to multiracial political cooperation and appreciated the positive attitude shown by Gerakan and MIPP within PN.

Annuar said PAS would ensure that its next move in PN is based on the coalition's constitution, and not on the superiority of any individual or party. He also said party-level ties with Bersatu had ended, but relations between individual members would continue as usual. Positions held by individuals in PAS-led governments would not be affected for now as long as they supported and cooperated with PAS





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PAS Perikatan Nasional Gerakan MIPP Bersatu

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