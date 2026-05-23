PAS to decide on relationship with Bersatu

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said that the party would review its cooperation with Bersatu following several actions seen as violating the spirit of camaraderie among PN component parties. The party leadership will first reach an internal decision before referring the matter to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) council.

PAS will hold a meeting in the near future to decide on its position regarding its relationship with Bersatu . The party leadership will first reach an internal decision before referring the matter to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) council.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said that the party would review its cooperation with Bersatu following several actions seen as violating the spirit of camaraderie among PN component parties. Following this, PAS instructed its leaders and members not to issue any statements or comments on current developments involving other parties or PAS without its central leadership's express permission





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PAS Bersatu Relationship Decision Internal Central Leadership Express Permission Bipartisan Committee Expedite MA63 Issues Revenue Rights

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