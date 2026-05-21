PAS's Refusal to Admit New Members Causes Coalition Concerns

An analyst believes PAS is trying to keep Perikatan Nasional (PN) together by refusing to admit new members. The request to form electoral pacts with external parties is an effort to balance Bersatu and Hazmah.

An analyst believes PAS is trying to keep Perikatan Nasional (PN) together by refusing to admit new members. The analyst suggests that the decision to form electoral pacts with external parties is an effort to strike a balance between Bersatu and Hazmah.

Mutliple parties have applied to become PN components, including Mukhriz Mahathir’s Pejuang, Ibrahim Ali’s Putra, and Berjasa, which, according to rumour, will be taken over by Hamzah. PAS and Bersatu's relationship is seen as critical for PN's stability, and Bersatu may be pressured into accepting a PN electoral pact with Hamzah's faction.

On the other hand, Akademi Nusantara's Azmi Hassan suggested that this formula might ensure stability in the short term but would bar PN from adding new components and strengthening the coalition. Bersatu's opposition towards admitting new PN components shows that Hamzah and his faction are still a major concern for Muhyiddin Yassin and his party





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Perikatan Nasional (PN) PAS Hamzah Zainudin Hamzah's Faction Bersatu Muhyiddin Yassin Election Coalition's Stability

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