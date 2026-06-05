PAS Revives Muafakat Nasional 2.0 to Unite Malay-Islamic Political Forces

PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang announced efforts to relaunch Muafakat Nasional 2.0, emphasizing the need to unite Malay Muslims while including non-Muslim communities. The revival also aims to incorporate Islamic NGOs and leaders. Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man linked the move to the Johor state assembly dissolution, seeing it as an opportunity to reconsolidate Malay-Islamic political power.

The initiative to revive the Muafakat Nasional (MN) 2.0 concept aligns with PAS 's objective to strengthen Malay and Islamic political influence. Its President, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, stated that this is a perspective in line with PAS 's struggle, which aims to unite Malay Muslims and ensure they lead the nation.

He further emphasized that the second principle must take into account the non-Muslim multi-ethnic community, who must not be marginalized. He also noted that other considerations for the success of MN 2.0 include inviting not only Malay Islamic parties but also Islamic non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as well as influential figures within the Islamic community. He made these remarks after delivering a duha prayer lecture at Masjid Rusila here today.

Earlier, PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man reportedly stated that political cooperation previously forged among Malay parties should be revived for the future of the nation and the ummah. He explained that the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly, expected to be followed by several other states, creates space for a wave of change in the country's political landscape, potentially restoring the political strength of Malay-Islamic and bumiputera groups





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