PAS retains Hamzah Zainudin as Opposition Leader, says Abdul Hadi

PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang announces that Hamzah Zainudin will remain Opposition Leader with majority support from opposition MPs, including PAS and Gerakan Reset, amid changes in opposition dynamics after PAS severed ties with Bersatu.

SHAH ALAM - The decision by PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang to announce the retention of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as Opposition Leader has been deemed appropriate and in line with the stance of the majority of opposition Members of Parliament.

Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah asserted that Abdul Hadi was merely articulating PAS's official position as the party holding the largest number of seats within the opposition bloc. Saifuddin explained that the announcement came after PAS severed its ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and was a result of the Perikatan Supreme Council meeting held prior.

Thus, the political landscape and internal dynamics within the opposition have shifted considerably from the previous configuration, which now requires a reassessment of leadership roles and coalition strategies. During the Reset Malaysia Convention on Saturday, June 14, Abdul Hadi declared that Hamzah would resume his role as Opposition Leader. The Marang MP and PAS president revealed that both PAS and Gerakan Reset had agreed to retain Hamzah, a decision reached through deliberations involving PAS and other opposition MPs.

Additionally, Kemaman MP Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who also serves as Menteri Besar of Terengganu, was kept in his position as Chairman of Perikatan. Saifuddin emphasized that PAS has consistently backed Hamzah, the Larut MP, as Opposition Leader from the outset and continues to support him even after his dismissal from Bersatu. He stated that currently, 43 PAS MPs and 19 MPs who align with Hamzah desire his continued leadership, representing about 80 percent of opposition MPs.

This overwhelming majority makes it inaccurate to accuse PAS of turning its back on Perikatan; rather, PAS is expressing a position that mirrors the wishes of the vast majority of opposition lawmakers. Saifuddin further noted that the internal dynamics have changed since the previous situation, and this decision reflects the new reality. Commenting on claims that Abdul Hadi's actions reflect the shadow of the 'mullah system', the former Foreign Minister dismissed such assertions as recycled propaganda intended to instill fear.

He argued that in a parliamentary democracy, a leader's legitimacy hinges on majority backing, not political perception or sentiment. If decisions within the opposition bloc are to be made democratically, the majority's voice must prevail. With the overwhelming majority of opposition MPs still supporting Hamzah, it is both logical and reasonable for him to continue as Opposition Leader. Saifuddin's remarks reinforce the notion that the opposition's internal processes are democratic and that stability is maintained through broad consensus.

This development underscores the evolving dynamics within Malaysia's opposition, as PAS consolidates its influence and navigates its relationship with other parties. The retention of Hamzah is seen as a move to ensure continuity and unity among opposition MPs, despite the recent rift between PAS and Bersatu. Observers suggest that this decision could impact the opposition's effectiveness in Parliament and its ability to present a unified front against the government.

As the political landscape continues to shift, the focus remains on how these internal alignments will shape Malaysia's democratic discourse





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PAS Hamzah Zainudin Opposition Leader Perikatan Nasional Abdul Hadi Awang

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hamzah to return as opposition leader, says HadiPAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar will remain as Perikatan Nasional chairman.

Read more »

Heart And Soul: Thoughts on a restored cultural symbolPETALING JAYA: PAS has agreed to reappoint Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as opposition leader, says PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Read more »

Hamzah reappointed as Opposition leader, Ahmad Samsuri still Perikatan chairmanPETALING JAYA: Malaysian middle-distance runner Umar Osman dipped under the 46-second mark for the second time this year, storming to men's 400m gold at the Hong Kong Open.

Read more »

Hamzah to be made Opposition Leader againLOS ANGELES, June 13 (Reuters) - Iran open ⁠their World Cup Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Monday in a match shaped ⁠as much by events off the pitch as by the ambitions of two teams seeking a long-awaited breakthrough.

Read more »