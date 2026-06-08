PAS remains in Perikatan Nasional despite ending ties with Bersatu

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang announced that the party's central committee had decided to end its political cooperation with Bersatu after reviewing the direction of the alliance.

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS remains a component of Perikatan Nasional for now despite the Islamic party deciding to end its political alliance with Bersatu . PAS central committee member Shahidan Kassim pointed out that party president Abdul Hadi Awang's statement on the decision did not touch on PN at all.

So our existing position (in PN) remains, Shahidan told reporters as he left the PAS headquarters at Jalan Raja Laut here. Separately, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari sidestepped questions on what tonight's decision would mean for the opposition coalition. I don't want to comment on that for now, Fadhli said. Fadhli also declined to disclose if the decision to cut ties with Bersatu was unanimous.

In a statement earlier, Hadi announced that the party's central committee had decided to end its political cooperation with Bersatu after reviewing the direction of the alliance. Hadi said PAS will instead form a new political pact to face the upcoming state elections and the next general election (GE16), with the goal of uniting the ummah. PN, the coalition jointly formed by Bersatu and PAS in 2020, is currently led by the Islamic party's vice-president, Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

On May 22, the Marang MP said PAS was reassessing its ties with Bersatu and would possibly contest GE16 without Muhyiddin Yassin's party. The strained ties between PAS and Bersatu were also followed by calls for the Islamic party to revive its Muafakat Nasional alliance with Umno, a key component of the unity government.

Last week, Hadi confirmed that PAS and Umno leaders had met at a regular meeting but Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the leaders involved did not discuss reviving their defunct pact with PAS





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PAS Perikatan Nasional Bersatu Muafakat Nasional Umno

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